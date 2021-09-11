CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Friday Finals: Jr. Blues, Black Bears, Steel, Magicians all win

nahl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield 4 @ Janesville 1 - For the first time since March of 2020, the Springfield Jr. Blues got into the win column as they defeated the Janesville Jets by score of 4-1. Joey Dosan had a goal and an assist to lead the offense. Mason Hoehn scored as well in the win. Leo Bacallao and Carson Jones chipped in empty net goals to seal the win for the Jr. Blues. Ethan Roberts turned aside 28 of 29 shots on goal to pick up the win. Cy LeClerc had the lone goal for the Jets while Karsten Bougoine denied 28 of 30 shots.

NA Now: Springfield Jr. Blues

The NA Now series features a look at all teams in the NAHL for the 2021-22 season, with a new team being highlighted daily, leading all the way up until the start of the regular season. NA Now looks into each NAHL team including interviews with all the head coaches in the NAHL, as they provide fans with their expectations and outlook for the season, including taking a look at their strengths as a team and thoughts on the league. It will also take a look back on last season and how each team fared and what they accomplished.
NHL
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

FRIDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Bears, Eagles win; Pioneers fall

Washington County high school football teams went 2-1 Friday night for the second-straight week. This time, Arlington moved to 2-0 with a tight road victory, while Blair won at home to improve to 1-1. Fort Calhoun lost to Auburn and is 1-1. Bears beat Mount Michael, 27-10 Livai Opetaia and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
Minot Daily News

Magicians roll to 9-0 with win in Dickinson

The Magicians extended its win streak to nine games with Tuesday’s 3-1 victory in Dickinson against the Midgets. Of those nine wins to start the year, seven of them came against conference opponents. Minot’s offense was busy early and often as they accumulated 12 total shots with eight shots on...
MINOT, ND
Saturday Scores: Steel, Jr. Blues complete sweeps

Kenai River 0 @ Chippewa 4 - Ryan Waltman and Ethan Benz were all over the ice as they each had four points in the Chippewa Steel’s 4-0 win over the Kenai River Brown Bears. Waltman registered a hat trick with an assist while Benz had one goal and three assists. Braden Lindstrom had two helpers for the Steel. Levi Gho finished off a great weekend with a 22 save shutout, his second win in as many nights. Bryant Marks took the loss in goal for Kenai River, he made 26 saves.
NHL
NAHL announces Bauer Hockey Stars of the Week

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) today announced the Divisional Stars of the Week presented by Bauer Hockey for the week ending September 12, 2021. The Divisional Stars of the Week is a weekly feature during the 2021-22 regular season that honors the top performing players in each of the four NAHL divisions. Only players that are nominated by their respective teams are considered for the Divisional Players of the Week award.
NHL
Shropshire Star

All Blacks fight back to win on return to league action

Bridgnorth dug deep to kick off their Midlands Premier campaign with a narrow victory. Visiting Syston outscored their hosts by four tries to two but it was the All Blacks who claimed the league points after battling their way to a 26-24 triumph. Debutant fly-half Elliott Murphy gave Bridgnorth an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MLB

Blue Jays 'play all together' to seal tight win

TORONTO -- It looked like the Blue Jays would finally have their commanding, straightforward win with none of the drama, but that’s just not the way they do things. They took the long road, allowing a late rally that had shades of Friday night’s chaotic finish, but managed to slam the door shut just before disaster struck.
MLB
Bay Net

Blue Crabs Drop Finale, Win Series

WALDORF, Md. - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell shy of a four-game series sweep on Sunday afternoon, losing a nail biter to the York Revolution, 8-4. The Blue Crabs had a number of opportunities to take advantage of York Revolution pitching but hit just 3-14 with runners in scoring position. The Blue Crabs continue to find themselves in a race for first place in the Atlantic League North Division despite the loss on Sunday.
WALDORF, MD
Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr batting fourth on Friday

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wade will start in right field on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Corey Knebel and the Dodgers. Austin Slater moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wade for 10.2...
MLB
Jr. Jays opening season win

The St. John’s/Tipton Jr. Blujays won over Pike Valley on Sept. 2 with a score of 36-0 after the game was called due to lightning, just after halftime. Above left: Kale Leners, #14 takes on the sack for the Blujays. Above right: Carter Jermark #22 and Grant Goodaker #7 pull ...
SPORTS
Stephen Rochford backs Mayo to finally win the All-Ireland Football Championship

Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has backed his old side to finally win the All-Ireland Football Championship after decades of hurt. Mayo have failed to win in their last 10 All-Ireland final appearances, without counting two draws, with two of those losses coming when Rochford was in charge of the senior team.
WORLD
#Blues#Magicians#Black Bears Steel#The Maryland Black Bears#Nahl#The Chippewa Steel#Dakota Macintosh
2021 NAHL Showcase gets underway on Wednesday

Now in its 18th season, the North American Hockey League (NAHL) Showcase is truly the Greatest Show on Ice. The annual event returns this year gets underway on Wednesday and will take place from September 15-18, 2021, at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. All 29 NAHL teams will play...
NHL
Houston Texans need to ditch the ‘Deep Steel Blue’ for ‘Battle Red’ jerseys

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) It’s time for the Houston Texans to make a jersey change. If the Houston Texans want to change the culture, why not change the uniforms? Over the history of the NFL, there have notable jersey changes that have indirectly coincided with a new era of winning for those franchises. Please note that causation does not equal correlation. Just because a team changes the color of the jersey they wear does not mean they will start winning on that fact alone.
NFL
3 final thoughts on Rams win over Bears

There was a lot of good news to come out of the LA Rams’ 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1, not the least of which is a relatively clean bill of health. We’ve said a lot about the game on Turf Show Times already within the first two days of the game ending, gotten many takeaways and thoughts from different voices, including from the TST community. With much of it settled now, I laid out three final thoughts in this Tuesday’s edition of “What I Loved, What I Hated, and What I was Indifferent About” on the Turf Show Times podcast.
NFL
NAHL Showcase returns in grand fashion on Day 1

After a year hiatus in 2020, it was a successful and triumphant return for the NAHL Showcase on Day 1 on Wednesday, September 15th at the Super Rink in Blaine, MN. It was also a day of firsts, as several new NAHL teams and coaches posted their first career wins. The day was also highlighted by the big crowns and over 180+ NCAA, NHL, and other scouts in checked in the first day.
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
Sports
New Mexico defenseman Holt makes NCAA DI commitment

The New Mexico Ice Wolves of the North American Hockey League are pleased to announce that Top Prospects defenseman Brandon Holt has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for the University of Maine. Holt, 20, is entering his third season in the NAHL with the Ice Wolves organization. The...
SPORTS
Herkimer Magicians earn first football win in home opener

HERKIMER – Playing back in front of a home crowd for the first time in two years, the Herkimer Magicians’ defense gave their offense time to warm up in a 28-15 victory over Waterville/Hamilton. The win its home opener was the first for a Herkimer team that was beaten 20-18...
HERKIMER, NY
El Paso to host NHL pre-season game on October 3rd

El Paso, Texas, home to the El Paso Rhinos of the NAHL and NA3HL, and winner of Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2020, will host the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars for an NHL preseason game on Sunday, October 3 at 7 p.m. MT at El Paso County Events Center, Kraft Heinz, the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) announced.
NHL

