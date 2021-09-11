Friday Finals: Jr. Blues, Black Bears, Steel, Magicians all win
Springfield 4 @ Janesville 1 - For the first time since March of 2020, the Springfield Jr. Blues got into the win column as they defeated the Janesville Jets by score of 4-1. Joey Dosan had a goal and an assist to lead the offense. Mason Hoehn scored as well in the win. Leo Bacallao and Carson Jones chipped in empty net goals to seal the win for the Jr. Blues. Ethan Roberts turned aside 28 of 29 shots on goal to pick up the win. Cy LeClerc had the lone goal for the Jets while Karsten Bougoine denied 28 of 30 shots.nahl.com
