Titans' Michael Badgley: Starting in Tennessee
Badgley signed a contract with the Titans on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The move comes after Sam Ficken (groin) was placed on injured reserve, the team's second kicker to land on IR this season. Badgley's stretches of inaccuracy ultimately cost him the kicking competition after starting the past three seasons with the Chargers, but previous Chargers castoffs such as Josh Lambo and Younghoe Koo have both succeeded in recent years after departures from their original franchise.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0