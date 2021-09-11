CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Michael Badgley: Starting in Tennessee

 5 days ago

Badgley signed a contract with the Titans on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The move comes after Sam Ficken (groin) was placed on injured reserve, the team's second kicker to land on IR this season. Badgley's stretches of inaccuracy ultimately cost him the kicking competition after starting the past three seasons with the Chargers, but previous Chargers castoffs such as Josh Lambo and Younghoe Koo have both succeeded in recent years after departures from their original franchise.

FanSided

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry won’t bounce back anytime soon

NFL star Derrick Henry is well on his way towards building a Hall of Fame resume, but Tennessee Titans fans shouldn’t expect him to put up eye-popping numbers any time soon. Every game has different matchups and every season the Tennessee Titans play different opponents in September, but Derrick Henry’s lackluster performances are a constant. In no way does that mean that he isn’t a good running back, but it is a pattern.
The Game Haus

Arizona Cardinals Game Preview: Tennessee Titans

The 2021 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals begins in the Music City. The Bird Gang will take on the projected AFC South frontrunners in the Tennessee Titans led by Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. Last season began with optimism and a gradual sense that the Cardinals were on the...
Tennessee Titans news: Twitter reacts as Jurrell Casey retires

Jurrell Casey #99, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) All Tennessee Titans are not created equal. Every mention of retirement won’t stir up feelings of nostalgia and good times, but when someone like Jurrell Casey says he’s hanging up the cleats, that’s definitely worth a mention. Talk about 53-man...
ClutchPoints

Tennessee Titans: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

With the NFL season quickly approaching, the Tennessee Titans are ready to take the league by storm. After a busy offseason, the front office managed to vastly improve the receiving room while making necessary changes on the defense. The Titans are shaping up to be serious Super Bowl contenders but will need to prove it throughout the season.
FanSided

Tennessee Titans: Analyzing 53-man roster and practice squad

It was touch-and-go on Tuesday for Tennessee Titans fans, but with final cuts nearly finished around the NFL, they should be ecstatic. The big conversation on Tuesday was about Jon Robinson cutting a 4th round pick, but all of that talk was just hot air since the team re-signed Dez Fitzpatrick to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon.
Tennessee Titans sent draft scouts to two huge Thursday night games

Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: The Tennessean) Smart fans know that Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson is one of the best draft minds in the entire NFL, full stop. There have been nine drafts since Robinson left the New England Patriots and the team hasn’t drafted a single Pro Bowl player. One of the biggest feathers in his cap during his time in New England was convincing Bill Belichick to draft a cartoon-loving tight end with back problems in the second round.
Tennessee Titans activate two starters from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) The Tennessee Titans shuffle bodies again as we’ve reached the midpoint of their first week of preparation for a football game that counts towards the win-loss total. One day after dropping defensive back Bradley McDougald from the 53-man roster (and signing him to the practice squad), Tennessee announces that they’re adding two starters from the offensive line to the active roster as well, guard Nate Davis and center Ben Jones.
247Sports

Report: Tennessee Titans waive Chris Jones

The Tennessee Titans are waiving cornerback Chris Jones, according to a report Monday by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move comes just over four months after he signed with the team. An undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jones started his NFL career with...
Tennessee Titans roster: Thoughts on every player sitting on team’s IR

Briley Moore, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Mark Humphrey/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports) Here’s your update on every Tennessee Titans player on their IR and COVID list. Now, that you’ve had a chance to take everything in, breathe, and reassess (three or four times now), how do you feel about...
SkySports

Super Bowl or bust for Tennessee Titans, says safety Kevin Byard

Tennessee have reached the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, losing a Divisional Round matchup to the New England Patriots (2017-18), falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game (2019-20) and most recently coming up second best in a Wild Card meeting with the Baltimore Ravens.
FanSided

Tennessee Titans: 3 surprises from their first depth chart

As the Tennessee Titans approach their Week 1 game versus the Arizona Cardinals, everyone has their opinion on what to expect from the guys in two shades of blue. Some are saying that there’s a chance that this team plays in the final game of the season, one scheduled for February in Los Angeles. Others believe that the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns are the superior teams.
USA Today

The career of Tennessee Titans great Jurrell Casey in photos

After 10 seasons in the NFL, Tennessee Titans great Jurrell Casey has decided to retire, making it official with a press conference on Thursday. Casey was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft and not only became one of the best players in franchise history, but one of the best at his position in the NFL.
FanSided

Tennessee Titans schedule: Intriguing Cardinals stats ahead of Week 1

We made it folks! Once the calendar turns its page from September 5th to the 6th, you won’t have to endure another Sunday for the rest of 2021 that doesn’t include NFL action. The Tennessee Titans begin their quest for a second-consecutive AFC South crown (and hopefully more) with a home date, one that welcomes the Arizona Cardinals to Nissan Stadium.
FanSided

Tennessee Titans: Stat experts believe youth infusion will fuel defense

When the curtain fell on the Tennessee Titans 2020-2021 NFL season, the reviews of this team’s defense were, shall we say, less than admirable. Tennessee’s defense gave up a quarterback rating to opposing signal-callers that exceeded 97.5. That was good for a ranking of 24th. They were also ranked 29th...
Columbia Daily Herald

The Tennessee Titans' biggest advantage over Indianapolis Colts in AFC South | Estes

If you’ve been around the Tennessee Titans in recent years, you’ve noticed that players who’ve been with other franchises often start sounding like tight end Geoff Swaim. “I've been around a few teams,” Swaim said Wednesday, “and I really enjoy playing on the team and in this locker room, especially....
