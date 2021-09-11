CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton Flyers win their 2021 season opener

By John Tisdell
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
Dayton Flyer Football

After missing the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dayton Flyers won their 2021 season opener over Eastern Illinois, 17-10, Saturday afternoon at Welcome Stadium. They begin the season with a 1-0 record.

UD’s original season opener was scheduled for September 4th against Robert Morris but was canceled due to a Covid outbreak in the Colonials program. The Flyers’ last football game was on November 23, 2019 against Butler.

The Panthers led, 3-0, at halftime but Dayton took the second-half kickoff and drove 71 yards downfield, capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Cook to Jake Chisholm to put UD ahead, 7-3.

Sam Schadak recovered a fumble on Eastern Illinois’ next possession and the Flyers took over at the Panther 43-yard line. Cook capped the drive with a one-yard scoring to extend the lead to 14-3. Sam Webster added a 31-yard field goal to give Dayton a 17-3 lead after three quarters.

Robbie Lofton caught a seven-yard touchdown pass for Eastern Illinois with 19 seconds left in the game to cut UD’s advantage to 17-10 but the Flyers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Dayton’s next game is Saturday, September 18, when they travel to Carbondale, Illinois to play Southern Illinois. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 pm, kickoff is at 7 pm. Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly will have the call on the home of the Flyers, 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

You can also listen to the game online here at WHIO.com.

