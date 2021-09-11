Oneonta City School District h...

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta City School District has the following anticipated vacancies: Groundsperson Salary per CSEA Contract. Eligible candidates may submit a letter of interest and resume using www.OLASjobs.org/southern. Custodial Worker - Second Shift Salary per CSEA Contract. Selected candidates will be interviewed, and finalist recommended by the Superintendent. Eligible candidates can apply by submitting a letter of interest and a civil service application. Applications are available online at http://www.oneontacsd.org/District/HumanRe sources Please choose Civil Service Application. Send the completed application by 9/16/21 to: Reggie Ranieri McGuinness 31 Center Street Oneonta, NY 13820. OR email application to rmcguinness@oneontacsd.org EOE.

