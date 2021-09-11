CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED...

Daily Star
 7 days ago

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY UNDER NEW YORK PROFESSIONAL SERVICE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY LAW ("LLCL") The name of the professional service limited liability company ("LLC") is Tailwaters Land Surveying PLLC. The date of filing of the Articles of Organization with the Secretary of State is 9/8/21. The County within the State of New York in which the principal office of the professional service LLC is to be located is Delaware County. The Secretary of State of the State of New York is hereby designated as agent of the professional service LLC upon whom process against it may be served. The post office address to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the professional service LLC served upon him or her is: 45 Newman Rd, Hancock, NY 13783. The character or purpose of the business of the professional service LLC is any purpose allowed by law.

Daily Star

LEGAL NOTICE OF MEETING: The O...

LEGAL NOTICE OF MEETING: The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES Audit Committee will hold a regular meeting on September 15, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at the Otsego Area Occupational Center, located at 1914 County Route 35, Milford, NY. For information, call: (607) 286-7715 ext. 3325.
MILFORD, NY
Daily Star

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF ...

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK INDEX NO. EF2020-235 COUNTY OF DELAWARE ______________________________ U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS Plaintiff designates DELAWARE TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET SECURITIES as the place of trial situs of the CORPORATION, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE real property ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-KS2, SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS Plaintiff, Mortgaged Premises: vs. 15 UNION STREET, SIDNEY, NY 13838 Section: 115.12, Block: 16, Lot: 15 DELIA MIRANDA, if living, and if she be dead, any and all persons unknown to plaintiff, claiming, or who may claim to have an interest in, or general or specific lien upon the real property described in this action; such unknown persons being herein generally described and intended to be included in the following designation, namely: the wife, widow, husband, widower, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors, and assignees of such deceased, any and all persons deriving interest in or lien upon, or title to said real property by, through or under them, or either of them, and their respective wives, widows, husbands, widowers, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors and assigns, all of whom and whose names, except as stated, are unknown to plaintiff; PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, BY VIRTUE OF POTENTIAL UNPAID TAXES OR LIENS OF DELIA MIRANDA, AND UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, BY VIRTUE OF POTENTIAL UNPAID TAXES OR LIENS OF DELIA MIRANDA, "JOHN DOE #1" through "JOHN DOE #12," the last twelve names being fictitious and unknown to plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the tenants, occupants, persons or corporations, if any, having or claiming an interest in or lien upon the premises, described in the complaint, Defendants. To the above named Defendants YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action and to serve a copy of your Answer on the plaintiffÂ's attorney within twenty (20) days of the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after service of the same is complete where service is made in any manner other than by personal delivery within the State. The United States of America, if designated as a defendant in this action, may answer or appear within sixty (60) days of service. Your failure to appear or to answer will result in a judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. In the event that a deficiency balance remains from the sale proceeds, a judgment may be entered against you. NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT THE OBJECT of the above caption action is to foreclose a Mortgage to secure the sum of $58,500.00 and interest, recorded on February 02, 2005, in Liber 1222 at Page 278 , of the Public Records of DELAWARE County, New York., covering premises known as 15 UNION STREET, SIDNEY, NY 13838. The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above to satisfy the debt secured by the Mortgage described above. DELAWARE County is designated as the place of trial because the real property affected by this action is located in said county NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to the mortgage company will not stop the foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT. Dated: June 17th, 2021 ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE&PARTNERS, PLLC By: Veronica M. Rundle, Esq. Attorneys for Plaintiff 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310 Westbury, NY 11590 Tel:516-280-7675 Fax:516-280-7674.
SIDNEY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF UPSTATE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS LLC.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF UPSTATE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS LLC. Art. Of Org. filed with the Sect'y of State of NY (SSNY) on 08/30/21. Office in Warren County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, 5 Pine St Glens Falls, NY, 12801. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIH Beekman Towers Associates, LLC.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIH Beekman Towers Associates, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 8/11/21. Office location: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Cogency Global Inc., 122 E 42nd St, 18th Fl, NY, NY 10168. Purpose: any lawful activity.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

Schoharie Economic Enterprise gets new headquarters

The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. has a new home, thanks to a donation from the Bank of America. The economic development agency announced the move to 287 Main St. in Schoharie on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and marked the event with a ceremony led by Assembly Member Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, SEEC founder and Chairman Thomas Putnam and Executive Director Julie Pacatte, Schoharie Mayor Lawrence Caza, Schoharie County Board Chair William Federice and David Cornell, president of Albany/Hudson Valley Bank of America.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS PUBLIC...

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING for Proposed Zoning Area Variance for a storage building at 7 Dow Street Richfield Springs, New York 8:00 PM September 23, 2021 Memorial Room, Richfield Springs Public Library Face covering required if unvaccinated.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
Daily Star

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTIC...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Board for the Village of Cooperstown will hold the following public hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as can be heard: Meeting location to be determined. Meeting to be held either in the Village Office Building, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York or via video-conferencing. 20 GLEN AVENUE - Applicant seeks a Special Use Permit for a single-family residence within the C Commercial District The plans for this project are on file with the Village Clerk's Office at the Village Office, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, New York, and may be seen during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Public comments must be provided by email to the Zoning Officer at zoning@cooperstownny.org or by regular mail to the address below no later than Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Requests for the Zoom link must be made prior to Tuesday, September 21st at 3:30 p.m. by anyone who wishes to participate in the public hearing. Jenna Utter Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown 22 Main Street Cooperstown, NY 13326 Tele: (607)547-2411 Email: jutter@cooperstownny.org.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
montcova.com

ABC NOTICE

3631 Radford Rd, Christiansburg, Montgomery County, Virginia 24073-6147. The above establishment is applying to the VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL (ABC) AUTHORITY for a Wine and Beer Off Premises license to sell or manufacture alcoholic beverages. Sureshbhai P Patel, Owner. NOTE: Objections to the issuance of this license must be submitted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
U.S. POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
deseret.com

Why there might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The third round of child tax credit payments will reach the homes of 60 million children on Sept. 15, CBS News has reported. The child tax credit payments are a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Post

Days dwindle to precious few for Wendy’s at key D.C. intersection

We appear to be only days now from the last meal, literal and symbolic, at a well-known eatery at one of the better-known Washington crossroads. “We were informed today that the last day of operations for the Wendy’s will be next Tuesday,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Friday in a tweet.
RESTAURANTS
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $1100 Golden State Payments Coming, New Petition Calls for $600 for SSDI, SSA Recipients

Are SSDI and SSA recipients included in the Golden State stimulus check budget? Unfortunately, the state excluded these beneficiaries from the fourth stimulus check payment. An ongoing online petition argued granting them equal rights. To counter pandemic difficulties, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Golden State Stimulus program for eligible Californians....
POLITICS
Daily Star

Arkville venue right up businessman's alley

Massachusetts native Will Collyer was bowled over by the thought of life upstate. The 58-year-old reopened the Ark Bowl & BBQ, a renovated 1960s, eight-lane, 120-seat bowling alley at 42366 State Highway 28 in Arkville in 2019. “I never owned a bar or a restaurant or a bowling alley; I...
ARKVILLE, NY
Daily Star

Judges say Buffalo mayor shouldn't be on November ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's name should not appear on the November ballot, according to state and federal appellate judges who ruled against his efforts to occupy an independent party line following a loss in the Democratic primary. The four-term mayor said he will continue his reelection...
BUFFALO, NY

