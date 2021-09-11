Orange County government to stop asking job applicants if they have criminal convictions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting next month, people applying for a job with the Orange County government will no longer be asked if they have any criminal convictions.

Officials announced the measure is part of a “ban the box” change in the application process.

On government job applications for Orange County, applicants have been asked to check a box stating, “Have you ever pleaded no contest to, or been convicted of, a first-degree misdemeanor or any felony?”

By removing this question, officials hope to improve access to employment for those with a criminal record and provide advancement for residents in underrepresented communities.

Officials said the change will not apply to public safety positions like firefighter and corrections officer.

The county plans to have this change implemented by October.

Orange County said it is recruiting for trade positions like equipment operators, mechanics, electricians, foreman and professional positions for its eight large departments.

Officials said background checks will still be completed post offer and each person will be vetted on a case-by-case basis.

Orange County plans to hold several hiring events in October to fill its vacancies.

