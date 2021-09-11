CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees, Mets lineups | Gary Sanchez benched; Corey Kluber vs. Taijuan Walker (9/11/21)

By Randy Miller
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
NEW YORK — The Yankees need a win over the Mets on Saturday night at Citi Field to avoid their longest regular-season losing streak in 26 seasons. The Mets won Friday night’s Subway Series opener 10-3, handing the Yankees a seventh loss in a row. The Yankees’ last eight-game losing streak was in 1995. They also dropped eight streak in 2000, the final seven of the regular season and then their postseason opener before rebounding to win their third World Series in a row.

