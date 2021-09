Operation Sky Fire marks the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and a countdown timer has appeared in the lobby to signal the season’s final days. Fortnite Season 7 has been an exciting one, to say the least. Not counting the large-scale alien invasion, Chapter 2 Season 7 brought us yet another DC Comics crossover with the addition of Superman, an Among Us-like Impostors mode, and an exciting Ariana Grande concert. It’s been quite the ride, but now it’s time to say goodbye to Season 7 and hello to Season 8. Here’s everything you need to know about the Operation Sky Fire event in Fortnite.

