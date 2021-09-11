CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clallam County, WA

Deputies seek two men after assault on bus

By Leah Leach, Crime, Clallam County
Peninsula Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ANGELES — Deputies are looking for two men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a 68-year-old man on a Clallam Transit bus. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Steven and Channing Davis, who fled from the Clallam Transit No. 14 bus when it was at the East Beach Road/U.S. Highway 101 bus stop after allegedly viciously beating an unidentified Neah Bay man who had asked them to “hold the noise down.”

www.peninsuladailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Angeles, WA
Clallam County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Forks, WA
County
Clallam County, WA
Port Angeles, WA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Davis

Comments / 0

Community Policy