Deputies seek two men after assault on bus

PORT ANGELES — Deputies are looking for two men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a 68-year-old man on a Clallam Transit bus. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Steven and Channing Davis, who fled from the Clallam Transit No. 14 bus when it was at the East Beach Road/U.S. Highway 101 bus stop after allegedly viciously beating an unidentified Neah Bay man who had asked them to “hold the noise down.”