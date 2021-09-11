See the Heartfelt Way Queen Elizabeth II Honored the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks

Queen Elizabeth II initiated a tribute to the United States on Saturday morning, the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. As reported by the BBC, there was a special changing of the guard ceremony at Windsor Castle, at which time the Band of the Welsh Guards played “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by a moment of silence. This was an echo of the request the Queen made of the Band of the Coldstream Guards to do likewise in September 2001 at Buckingham Palace. That showing of U.K.-U.S. solidarity, in which a foreign national anthem played during a changing of the guard in the absence of an official state visit, was an unprecedented move at the time.

