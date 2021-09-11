CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooler with some gusty winds

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
A cooler day today with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 70s. We will see some gusty winds anywhere between 20 to 30 mph. Around the showers expect some gusts up to 40 mph.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will be a nice day with some clouds and sun. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, low to mid 80s. By the beginning of next week, there will be another cool down with temperatures in the 70s and the chance of some showers Monday.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Possibility of showers in some areas with gusty winds.

Tonight... Temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow... A bit warmer with some clouds and sun. Temperatures in the upper 70s, low to mid 80s.

Q2 News

Q2 News

