Cooler with some gusty winds

A cooler day today with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 70s. We will see some gusty winds anywhere between 20 to 30 mph. Around the showers expect some gusts up to 40 mph.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will be a nice day with some clouds and sun. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, low to mid 80s. By the beginning of next week, there will be another cool down with temperatures in the 70s and the chance of some showers Monday.

Billings Forecast:

