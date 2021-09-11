CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Jumps To Protect J.Lo Against Invasive Fan At Venice Airport — Photos

 5 days ago
Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Ben Affleck quickly reacted when a fan holding a camera aggressively tried to get close to Jennifer Lopez, jumping to protect her and gently pushing him back.

Ben Affleck, 49, swiftly jumped to protect Jennifer Lopez, 52, in Italy. The scary incident happened at the Venice airport on Saturday, Sept. 11 after a male fan attempted to get close to Jennifer with a camera in hand. It’s unclear what the fans’ intentions were, however, he seemingly appeared to be getting a selfie. After the male got past their security, Ben immediately stepped in front of the fan as Jen moved behind her beau for safety — watch the video via the Daily Mail here.

The couple were holding hands throughout the entire ordeal. Ben could be heard saying “whoa, whoa, whoa,” during the brief moment before he gently pushed the man back. Security and two police officers then intervened to move the fan back against a fall as Bennifer continued their walk into the airport to presumably fly to New York City for the Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. Ben appeared to turn to look at J.Lo making sure she was okay before she said “bye” to the paparazzi outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qFhM_0btJbHw600
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands in Venice, Italy on Sept. 11, 2021. The two departed the country after a whirlwind trip that included their red carpet debut. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Earlier in the day, the couple were spotted in the same outfits — a beige polka dot Dior dress for her and a dark navy shirt and pant pairing for him — as they left their hotel via water taxi. Ben and J.Lo shared a sweet kiss and laugh on the dock as the waited for their ride, once again embracing in a steamy lip lock as they prepared to leave Italy.

The pair were in town for the Venice Film Festival, where Ben attended the premiere for his film The Last Duel. Bennifer made their long awaited red carpet debut at the glam event, driving fans and photographers wild. Ben stepped out of the car first for a few seconds of solo photos before opening the door for his leading lady, who dazzled in a plunging white gown with crystal details. After sharing a quick snuggle and laugh, the pair posed up a storm as they walked up and down the carpet looking more fabulous than ever.

