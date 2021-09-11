Kitaria Fables Review – Grind Heavy Whimsy
Imagine, dear reader, that you’ve just come home from a long day at work. Perhaps you have a meal or a light snack first, but then you sit yourself down to play some video games. Time to have some fun, right? I mean they’re video games! They’re supposed to be fun. Unless they’re work, of course. The recently released Kitaria Fables is one such title which can quickly feel like it’s a lot of work. Yet, if you’re an absolute weirdo like me, that work can be oddly satisfying.www.thexboxhub.com
Comments / 0