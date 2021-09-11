Kitaria Fables Review – Grind Heavy Whimsy

People seem to forget that when the mammoth franchise of Grand Theft Auto started it didn’t look the same as what was delivered in the later editions. The first games were top-down, arcade-type affairs. Yes, the bones were there, what with the missions, racing, and shooting, but they looked very different to what many see on Grand Theft Auto V. The developers of Rustler have taken those early influences though and used them as a template for their new game. But instead of throwing us into a modern-day setting of crime in the city, they’ve replaced the era with that of the middle ages, and instead of cars, you steal horses. Let’s get ready to do the hustle in Rustler.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO