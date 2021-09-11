Potter fire fighters climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of 9/11

SIDNEY - The Potter Volunteer Fire Department and Encompass Fitness paid tribute to the 2,977 people who were killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Fire fighters, including Ed Revord, BJ Juelfs and Kevin Frei dressed in full fire fighting gear, walked 110 flights of stair at Weymouth Field in Sidney on Saturday morning. The 110 stair climb represents how many flights of stairs there were in the World Trade Centers in New York City.