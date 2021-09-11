CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 3News staff makes its 2021 Cleveland Browns predictions

WKYC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — It's hard to believe, but less than 48 hours from the time this article is being written, Browns football will officially be back. Cleveland will be in Kansas City Sunday afternoon to face the Chiefs, the same team they lost to in last year's divisional round. While the 2020 season ended in heartbreak, it still gave us countless memories and hope for the future, with some even daring to think "Super Bowl."

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
chatsports.com

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Cardinals

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Cardinals in Arizona is ready. Minnesota faces a hot opponent in Week 1 — at least in terms of the Cardinals eviscerating the Tennessee Titans on the road last week. Led by Kyler Murray on offense and Chandler Jones on defense, the Cardinals are 3.5-point favorites to outduel the Vikings in Week 2.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Browns Football#Super Browns#Buffalo Bills#Afc North Afc
The Spun

Look: Chandler Jones Responds To Kyler Murray’s Comment

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones was sensational in Week 1, registering five sacks in a dominant win over the Tennessee Titans. Jones, who is seeking a new contract, was arguably the best player on the field for the Cardinals this Sunday. The only other player who has an argument for that distinction is Kyler Murray, who had 289 passing yards, 20 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns should get an apology from the NFL

Cleveland Browns football is back. Also back is the weekly tradition of a badly blown call followed by an apology from the NFL. America is built on the idea that the individual is uniquely qualified to make the best decision for their lives. This past weekend the NFL memorialized the 9/11 attacks of 2001. America was attacked and the individual citizens of this country rallied together to support those in need.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Chiefs, we're checking out what they're saying in Kansas City about the game. We're playing a really good football team. It'll be a great test for us to see where we're at, and I'm excited for it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry won’t bounce back anytime soon

NFL star Derrick Henry is well on his way towards building a Hall of Fame resume, but Tennessee Titans fans shouldn’t expect him to put up eye-popping numbers any time soon. Every game has different matchups and every season the Tennessee Titans play different opponents in September, but Derrick Henry’s lackluster performances are a constant. In no way does that mean that he isn’t a good running back, but it is a pattern.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Will Justin Fields start for Bears in Week 2? Matt Nagy explains QB plans moving forward

Justin Fields didn’t just take the field on “Sunday Night Football” in his NFL debut. The first-round rookie was also the only Bears quarterback to score a touchdown against the Rams, capping Chicago’s longest drive of the evening with a read-option run. Now, the question is: What happens next? Andy Dalton was serviceable but unspectacular in the Bears’ 20-point loss to Los Angeles, so is it possible Fields will get the call in Week 2? Could coach Matt Nagy actually turn the keys over to the first-year signal-caller for Chicago’s home opener against the Bengals?
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy