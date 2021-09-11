Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. SC State Game

Plenty of top prospects are in attendance at Death Valley to take in Saturday’s game between sixth-ranked Clemson and South Carolina State.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery of some of the recruits on hand for the game: LINK .

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks