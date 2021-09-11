Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson cleared for Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts’ offense will be at full tilt for Week 1’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, as All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has been given the green light to play.

ESPN insider Chris Mortensen reported the news of Nelson suiting up for the Colts’ season opener , as he joins new quarterback Carson Wentz in the lineup:

Both Wentz and Nelson suffered similar foot injuries during training camp , and it was believed that both of them would miss time in the regular season after they both underwent surgery. Furthermore, Nelson was dealing with back issues, as Mortensen cited in his Saturday report.

But all those setbacks seem to be behind Nelson and Wentz, at least for now.

While Indianapolis could’ve conceivably gotten by with backup QB Jacob Eason, as long as a heavy emphasis was on the Jonathan Taylor-led rushing attack, taking the field without Nelson against the Seahawks could’ve been ugly.

Wentz in particular has to be grateful for Nelson being ready to roll in the trenches. Ever since being drafted sixth overall in 2018 out of Notre Dame, Nelson has proven to be an elite player, earning first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first three NFL seasons.

The Colts’ success boils down to whether or not Wentz can return to his early-career form, where he looked like an MVP-caliber QB. His reunion with Indianapolis coach Frank Reich should help, but going head-to-head with Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson is not an easy first assignment for 2021.

