Google reportedly gave some users’ data to Hong Kong authorities in 2020

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle provided some user data to the government of Hong Kong last year, despite promising it would not process such data requests from authorities, according to the Hong Kong Free Press. The company told the news outlet it “produced some data” in response to three of the 43 requests it received from Hong Kong’s government. Two of the requests had to do with investigations into human trafficking and included search warrants, and a third was an emergency disclosure as part of a credible threat to someone’s life, HKFP reported.

