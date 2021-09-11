CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Miley Cyrus and Metallica Perform ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Together on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

By Jennifer Yuma
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nma3S_0btJa6Pz00

Miley Cyrus and Metallica performed “Nothing Else Matters” live on “ The Howard Stern Show ” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s eponymous record, also known as “The Black Album.”

To commemorate the anniversary, a remastered version of “The Black Album” was released on Sept. 10, along with “The Metallica Blacklist,” a cover album performed by over 50 artists including Cyrus, IDLES, Moses Sumney and Chris Stapleton, among others.

For “The Metallica Blacklist,” Cyrus covered “Nothing Else Matters,” a slower cut from the record that she has been performing at her live shows for yeas. Before performing the song with Metallica on “The Howard Stern Show,” Cyrus and the band sat down with Stern for an interview.

Metallica’s James Hetfield reflected on the song’s emotional nature in the interview, saying that he was initially scared to even bring the song to the rest of the band because it was so different from the rest of their material.

“It was one of those just very vulnerable places… We built this reputation of tough guy, we’re made of stone you can’t hurt us,” Hetfield said. “And this is one of the most vulnerable things, and obviously, the tougher the armor the bigger the heart you want to show, but you’re afraid. So I was shocked when Bob Rock and Lars [Ulrich] both said, ‘That is beautiful, that’s an amazing song.’ It was a life-changing experience to be playing this for them, and them accepting it.”

Cyrus said that the song reminds her of when she performed it at Glastonbury Festival in 2019 amid coming to terms with her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and recovering from the Malibu fires.

“It was right before, actually, that the world knew that I was getting a divorce — but I knew that I was about two weeks before Glastonbury,” Cyrus said. “And I had just lost my house in the fires, and this was my first show back. And ‘Nothing Else Matters,’ to me, was about the music.”

Watch the interview and performance below.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

2021 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards went back to Brooklyn this year, and the red carpet at the Barclays Center has already brought some of the typically wild fashion moments. Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and many more stars hit the red carpet — click through Variety‘s gallery to see all of the looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Met Gala Photos 2021: Red Carpet Arrivals

The Met Gala makes its dazzling return, offering a landscape of lavish red carpet looks we’ve come to expect on one of fashion’s biggest nights. Co-chairs of the evening are Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman, channeling this year’s theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Watch Cautious Clay Perform at the Live Theatre at Hard Rock Cafe New York on ‘Live From My Den’

Everyone’s path to becoming a musician is different, but Cautious Clay’s journey to his current status as an alt-R&B artist is unusual by any stretch. He started off playing the flute and branched into other instruments, but began making his own music as a remixer while he was in college, posting his creations on SoundCloud — and one of his first projects was remixing a song called “Ocean Eyes” that had just been released by a 14-year-old singer named Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Bob Rock
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Moses Sumney
Person
James Hetfield
Cosmopolitan

Here's Why VMAs Staple Miley Cyrus Skipped the Show This Year

When people think of the MTV Video Music Awards, they often think of Miley Cyrus. The singer is attached to the show at the hip at this point, having won Video of the Year, created one of the most infamous moments in VMAs history, dropped jaws on the red carpet, and hosted the whole thing. But even though Miley is basically Queen of the VMAs, she was notably absent from the show this year.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED: 'Nothing Else Matters' Broke Down 'The Most Serious Walls' For METALLICA

While promoting the the 30th-anniversary reissue of METALLICA's self-titled fifth LP, better known as The Black Album, the band's former bassist Jason Newsted spoke to Germany's Rock Antenne about the record's more streamlined direction compared to the thrash metal overtones of METALLICA's first four albums. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had no problem with coming back to the midtempo crushing as opposed to the fast stuff, 'cause we've still got plenty of stuff fast to play live. And live was all that mattered to me anyway. So we still had the repertoire to be able to do all that all the time — with 'Battery' and 'Fight Fire [With Fire]' and anything you wanted — along with the softer songs. The one catch, I think, that I would say here is that 'Nothing Else Matters' was such a personal song for James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman]. Some of them are quite personal — 'The God That Failed' [and] 'Fade To Black' [were] very personal, [and he's] one of the best lyricists there's ever been in any style of music ever, this guy. He's amazing. And that song was so personal about him and his special person. So when I first heard it, I was, like, 'Are we sure that we wanna share that with the world? Isn't that your song for your girl?' And everybody was going, 'That's a pretty fucking good song.' Usually if we like it that much, a lot of other people are gonna like it. That's what we found out. If we keep our standard up here and we play to that standard, mostly everybody's gonna like it.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Howard Stern Show#Idles#Malibu
Vogue

Miley Cyrus On The Perfume That Reminds Her Of Her Grandmother

The power of scent is its ability to whisk us away to another place in a matter of seconds. So much so that we’ve relied on fragrances throughout the pandemic to transport our minds (if not our bodies) to foreign and fantasy worlds far removed from the same four walls we found ourselves staring at for days on end. Which is exactly what drew Miley Cyrus to Gucci’s new Flora Gorgeous Gardenia scent, which relaunched last month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Why Miley Cyrus Didn't Attend the 2021 Met Gala

Miley Cyrus's big return to the Met Gala will have to wait another year. The singer was not at the New York City event this evening. She didn't reveal her exact whereabouts on her Instagram, but she was last photographed earlier this month, performing in Napa, California. The singer was not in New York City for fashion week last week or the MTV VMAs yesterday either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
antiMUSIC

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Metallica launched a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled fifth album with an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, and the SiriusXM program is sharing video of the September 9 event, which took place the day before the project hit stores. The band joined Stern's New York-based...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus channels her inner rockstar in new Instagram snaps

Miley Cyrus, the queen of transformations, is at it again folks. Having started off as Miley Stewart by day and Hannah Montana by night, it's no surprise that when it comes to reinventing oneself, she’s one of the best. Yet somehow, every single time she emerges newly transformed, I'm just as impressed as I was the first time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marietta Daily Journal

Sir Elton John's praise for Metallica's Nothing Else Matters

Sir Elton John has called Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' "one of the best songs ever written". The 74-year-old star - who appears on Metallica's new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ - brought frontman James Hetfield to tears when he made a special appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show' to praise the track.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen to Corey Taylor covering Metallica’s Holier Than Thou

As Metallica​’s iconic Black Album turns 30, loads of artists queued up to do a musical salute to the Four Horsemen’s enormous breakthrough, and the incalculable influence it’s had. Specifically, 53 artists have queued up, all brought together in the Metallica Blacklist covers album, released as part of the gigantic revisiting of the record.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Miley Cyrus Covers Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” Live At BottleRock

According to Stereogum, American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has performed a cover of music legend Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” during her set at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. Cyrus offers a more rock-inspired version compared to Joplin’s original take. Joplin’s soulful and emotive performance of her 1969 recording displays strong sentiments...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Metallica Teams Up With Miley Cyrus, Saluted By Elton John

On Thursday, Metallica and Miley Cyrus appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show — with Elton John on Zoom to offer his personal tribute to the band. Metallica was promoting both the new multi-media box set edition of their self-titled 1991 set, better known to fans as the “Black Album,” as well as companion covers collection, titled, The Metallica Blacklist, which features Elton and Cyrus' cover of “Nothing Else Matters.”
MUSIC
NME

Eminem praises Jack Harlow during “special” phone call

Jack Harlow has shared details of a phone call he had with Eminem, where the legendary rapper praised the rising Kentucky artist. Earlier this year, the pair collaborated on the remix to Eminem’s ‘Killer’, which also featured North Carolina rapper Cordae. The original version of the song appeared on ‘Music to Be Murdered By – Side B’, the expanded deluxe edition of last year’s ‘Music to Be Murdered By’.
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy