Platinum End Drops New Poster and Promo

Coming to Disney+ just in time for Halloween, Muppets fans will be treated to the all-new Muppets Haunted Mansion special, which has earned an official poster. The all-new special is slated to deliver audiences everything they know and love about the characters, while putting them in a spooky setting to fully immerse audiences in the spirit of the season. Potentially making audiences even more excited for the new special is that, rather than merely borrowing the name from the popular attraction, this first poster confirms it will embrace components from the creepy Disney experience. Check out the new poster below before Muppets Haunted Mansion debuts on Disney+ on October 8th.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO