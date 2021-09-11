CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platinum End Drops New Poster and Promo

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creative minds behind Death Note have decided to venture back into the world of anime via a new series that is promising a concept that is just as psychological as the dire adventures of Light Yagami and the sinister Shinigami known as Ryuuk via Platinum End. Set to land next month, the story of Mirai Kakehashi sees the young man attempting to win a tournament that won't just give him power beyond his wildest dreams, but will actually choose which of the contestants will be able to become the new God.

