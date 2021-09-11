CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

On my way to Death Valley for the game when I…

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

…twisted the heck out of my ankle walking down the steps of my front porch. I was reading TigerNet and overstepped the second to last step. I can’t walk. I’m laid up and ready to watch at home. Thanks.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Legendary Oklahoma Coach Is Going Viral

Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer is pretty active on Twitter for his age, but fans are a bit confused by his latest tweet. Switzer, 83, is fairly active on Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers and likes to talk mostly about football. On Thursday morning, Switzer took to Twitter and posted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tigernet.com

PAWS UP, BEAT THE JACKETS

Please no paws up. We don't need kittens in Death Valley. We're #AllIn Go Tigers beat the bees!. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did. And I bet my IQ is higher than yours too !" sociologycoot843.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

It's time Clemson did away with the student section...

In Death Valley. Anytime you put that many kids together in one place, without a chaperone, bad things happen. The only things that come out of that section are; the woo-hoo, vomit, paw hand, a plume of cheap perfume and axe body spray, and that dumb jumpy thing they do. All are a total waste of time, and no one will miss them when they're gone. I've talked to several players, and every single one has said those things do not make them play any better. It's past time we spread the students out over the entire upper deck area. No more than two students can be seated next to each other and there must be at least 8 adults between pairs of students. This move would open up some pretty good seating on the lower deck for paying customers, and prevent a lot of this unproductive nonsense that ruins the college game day experience for the rest of us.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Valley#Tigernet
Kentucky New Era

Make Plays When the Ball Comes my Way | Chester Rogers Player Interview

Titans WR Chester Rodgers addresses reporters during a press conference after Monday's practice at St. Thomas Sports Park. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans.
tigernet.com

I still get onions in my eyes when .................

I watch this. I'm sure everyone has heard the story of him practicing with Jeter under the stands prior. He asked for advice and #2 told him don't bounce it Mr. President they will boo you. <###### async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">
MLB
247Sports

Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle: “I kind of found a new love for the game on defense.”

Miles Battle remembers the conversations. In the previous offseason, when Lane Kiffin was hired to replace Matt Luke as Ole Miss head coach, Battle, after talking it over with Kiffin and staff, took himself out of the transfer portal. Months later, he was weighing another career-defining decision, so he reached out to his family and a former teammate.
NFL
sportswar.com

Lines were 40-50 people deep near Section 16 each time I went ...

..to try and get something to eat or drink. Wound up getting frustrated for the second game in a row and left at halftime to watch the rest of the game from our tailgate spot (thanks to TV feed). Whatever is slowing down the lines needs to be examined and...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
247Sports

Mahaffey Enjoys Game Day Visit to Southern Miss

The first home game at "The Rock" in Hattiesburg last Saturday brought a lot of excitement for the fans, who were anxiously awaiting the chance to see their hometown Eagles take the field. The game also provided an opportunity for the Southern Miss coaching staff to bring in both current commits and prospects for the future.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Athol Daily News

Girls Soccer: Young Franklin Tech falls to Pathfinder at home

TURNERS FALLS — Pathfinder’s Christina Pereira gave the Franklin Tech girls soccer team’s defense some problems on Tuesday. Pereira scored two goals in the first half to give the Pioneers a 4-0 lead at intermission, then tallied a third in the second half to cap off the hat trick as visiting Pathfinder earned a 6-0 Bi-County League.
SOCCER
tigernet.com

This Tiger Paw “Claw” thing got me to thinking…

About our Death Valley atmosphere this past weekend vs SCSU. I did not hear any of our old traditional stadium cheers ie: Clemson / Tigers or C L E M S O N. Tiger Rag and CLEM in cadence are really all we do anymore. I’m not a huge fan of the paw hand gesture but maybe the students are just trying to show some school spirit… Gone are the days of the Death Valley chant, Rip em Up chant, #### a doodle chant. Maybe we need to incorporate at Friday night pep rally to get the students and fans on the same page similar to TAM? Just sharing my thoughts.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Our Tigers on The Tour . . .

@ The Fortinet Championship out on the “Left Coast” the 1st Round is winding down . . . Turk is still on the course, but all other Tigers have finished . . . Just in case you care to check in . . . Here’s your Link:. PGA TOUR Live...
GOLF
chatsports.com

Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Did the door just swing open for Domani Jackson?

Reactions are rolling in from Michigan’s electric atmosphere during their win over Washington on Saturday night. Unsurprisingly, recruits and their families were impressed with the performance on and off the field put on by the Michigan program. Expect this weekend to boost their chances with all of the recruits they had visiting for the game.
MICHIGAN STATE
tigernet.com

Softball Fall Exhibition Schedule

Https://clemsontigers.com/clemson-softball-announces-2021-2022-fall-exhibition-season-schedule/. CLEMSON, S.C. — John Rittman, the 2021 ACC Softball Coach of the Year, released Clemson's fall exhibition schedule on Thursday. The defending ACC regular season champions, who also return 2021 ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, return to action at McWhorter Stadium beginning October 7 at 6 p.m., when they take on Erskine College in a 10-inning scrimmage. The Fall schedule includes five total dates, all set for the month of October and hosted at McWhorter Stadium. With four 10 inning scrimmages and one doubleheader to round out the schedule, all fall games are free and open to the public. The full schedule can be found below and is subject to change. For an up-to-date schedule, including details on times and opponents, please visit Clemsontigers.com. DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME October 7 Erskine Clemson 6:00 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 15 Mars Hill Clemson 6:00 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 16 North Greenville Clemson 12:00 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 21 Anderson Clemson 6:30 (10) Inn. Scrimmage October 24 North Georgia (DH) Clemson 12:00 2:00 For complete coverage of the Clemson Softball team, follow @ClemsonSoftball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
CLEMSON, SC
fortscott.biz

UHS Football Season: Rough Start

The Uniontown Eagles have had a rough start to their football season. Friday, September 4th’s game was cut into two parts due to weather concerns. The second half of that game was played the following Monday, the 6th. Treden Buckman lead in rushing that game, with 79 yards. Andrew Buckman...
UNIONTOWN, KS
tigernet.com

The Guardian writes about Clemson

16,000 people, 81,000-seat stadium: what happens when college football dominates a town. Clemson home games are worth millions of dollars to the town. But that also left it vulnerable when Covid swept through the season The permanent population of Clemson could fit into Memorial Stadium several times over. Photograph: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains, on a wooded patch overlooking a manmade lake at the fringes of the Clemson University campus, the James F Martin Inn is the demure retreat where thought leaders check in for national con.
CLEMSON, SC
ReporterHerald.com

Notebook: Things to watch when Northern Colorado football faces Lamar

UNC (1-1) defeated Houston Baptist (0-2), 45-13, on the road Saturday night. Here are things from the game to look for when Lamar comes to town Saturday. After week one, the biggest question about the quarterback position was how graduate starter Dylan McCaffrey was going to clean up his “rusty” play. This week, however, the question is whether McCaffrey will be the full-time starter.
COLORADO STATE
tigernet.com

Leaving/returning

First game for me this (and last year) Saturday. Can I leave the stadium, grab a cold one/three at the tailgate during halftime and return? I couldn’t find the policy on line. Thanks.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy