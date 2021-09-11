Watch BYB 7: Brawl by the River free, plus official results & highlights

Nikki ASH defeated Tamina on the September 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. However, the finish was botched and a video clip quickly went viral on social media. Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover but it appeared that Tamina kicked out too late. The referee counted to three anyways since they are instructed to count as if the match is a shoot. Even though Tamina was the one that was pinned, her music played and the ring announcer declared her the winner. After a commercial break, it was clarified that Nikki was actually the winner of the match.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO