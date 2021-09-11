CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Watch BYB 7: Brawl by the River free, plus official results & highlights

By Amy Kaplan
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch BYB 7: Brawl by the River free, plus official results & highlights. The seventh show for the unique bare-knuckle boxing promotion, BYB, took place on Saturday, Sept. 11 from the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami, FL. The card, which featured 11 fights, is unique in the bare-knuckle sphere due, in part, to its triangle shaped ring (aptly named the Trigon) which forces boxers to the center of the ring, instead of against the ropes.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Removed’ From Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was advertised to be present at Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort headliner at Triller Fight Club Legends Night 2. Despite, the advertisement by Triller did not attend the event. Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson. Despite the first-round TKO loss, Holyfield wants a trilogy...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Anderson Silva ‘Cheating’ Video

The former UFC star Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla. Ortiz claimed that Silva hit him with an illegal hit to the back of the head in their Triller fight. He took to Twitter and lashed out at ‘The Spider’ and made the bold claim.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
WWE
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Wild Fan Brawl At Giants vs. Dodgers Game

The race for the NL West is heating up as the San Fransisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers sit tied atop the division standings. The two ballclubs met this weekend in a vital series for playoff seeding purposes and a chance to take the lead in the race for MLB’s best record.
MLB
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Surprising Medical News Leaks

Bobby Lashley had a dominant run as the WWE Champion since capturing the title from The Miz on Monday Night RAW back in March. He was dethroned by Big E, who cashed-in his Money In The Bank contract on last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Though ‘The All Mighty’ had successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event of the show, he fell short against the former New Day member.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulie Malignaggi
Person
Mike Goldberg
Wrestling-edge.com

Sting Kicks AEW Star Out Of Dressing Room

AEW veteran Sting is an integral part of the promotion. ‘The Icon’ was recently seen kicking out Being The Elite star Charlie from his dressing room in a video clip uploaded by AEW star and the Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. The AEW President recently shared his thoughts about Jim...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox Leaks Bad Conor McGregor Accusation

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Sabotages’ Gervonta Davis Fight

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has seemingly ruined a huge boxing contest. A bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had been on the cards and the potential fight could have come to fruition. After Garcia’s stoppage of Luke Campbell on Jan. 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, he not only called out Davis but promised to knock him out inside two rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bare Knuckle Boxing#James L Knight#Combat#Byb#Ufc#Fansided Mma#Tko#Bybextreme#Ko#Ud#Pablicaballero
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Tito Ortiz: I Though Silva Would Be A Gentleman And Make 200-Pound Catchweight; Shows He Respects My Power

Tito Ortiz could not be more honored to soon share the ring with Anderson Silva. The terms under which he had to accept the fight, however, has the UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion with a different viewpoint of a fighter he has long admired. A catchweight of 195 pounds is in place for their upcoming clash on September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View.
UFC
PWMania

Botched Finish From This Week’s WWE RAW Goes Viral

Nikki ASH defeated Tamina on the September 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. However, the finish was botched and a video clip quickly went viral on social media. Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover but it appeared that Tamina kicked out too late. The referee counted to three anyways since they are instructed to count as if the match is a shoot. Even though Tamina was the one that was pinned, her music played and the ring announcer declared her the winner. After a commercial break, it was clarified that Nikki was actually the winner of the match.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Lennox Lewis Makes Good Point About Evander Holyfield Fiasco

Last weekend’s win for former UFC Champion Vitor Belfort over a 58-year-old Evander Holyfield in a professional boxing ring in Florida brought up a number of serious questions. Firstly. How the heck did it happen?. Okay. If it was an exhibition bout. Fair enough. But a professional contest that resulted...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?

UFC President Dana White could well have to pull out the bout between Kiwi lightweight star Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas next weekend as the Hooker is still waiting on his visa to enter the US. The number eight ranked 155-pounder has been insisting about fighting on this card despite not stepping foot into the octagon since his TKO loss to Michael Chandler in January, the longest break between fights since he’s been in the UFC.
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Several Backstage Visitors At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings

According to a report from Pwinsider, New York City-based wrestler Mike Verna was featured in a match on AEW Dark: Elevation. For what it’s worth, Verna was released from the hospital just 24 hours before after getting surgery to repair a tear in his esophagus. ROH Superstar LSG also worked...
WWE
FanSided

FanSided

146K+
Followers
336K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy