REDDING, Calif.- Redding Police Officers arrested a man at an RV park on the 2600 block of Park Marina Dr. Friday, for threatening a 72-year-old realtor with a replica rifle. Police got a call around 11:59 a.m. of a man later identified as Allan Crowell, 23 of Redding, who was brandishing a "sawed-off rifle" at a relator who was serving Crowell with a notice to pay or vacate.