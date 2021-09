Against the Las Vegas Raiders in the final preseason game last week, the 49ers subbed in rookie backup quarterback Trey Lance to unveil what is possibly going to be their strategy in the regular season, at least early on, with a “dual quarterback” offense. On the first two drives of the game, Lance came in for Garoppolo to showcase at least part of his skill set as a dual-threat quarterback by running a variety of read-option concepts. Although they only faced most of the Raiders’ backups, the results were devastating.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO