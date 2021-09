British royal family news shows that right now Prince Andrew is up to his ears in controversy and scandal after being named in a civil suit accusing him of sexual assault. According to one royal watcher, egregious behavior is in “Randy Andy’s” playbook. Nigel Cawthorne told Sky News, “Well, certainly the Queen is sticking by him, she insists that he is kept on as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, although many senior military people really don’t want that because he can’t appear in public very easily.”

