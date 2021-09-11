CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Looking for Women with over 100lbs to loose

By samclaughlin33 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 5 days ago

I'm Sara - I am a middle age mom of two. I have about 200lbs to loose total, but am aiming to hit 133 lbs down first, then I will tackle the other weight. I am looking for women with over 100lbs to loose to help motivate each other. I am a good cheerleader, and could use the same.

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Calories#Weight Gain#Food Diary
New York Post

Lose weight and improve your gut health with Probulin TrimSynergy

Maintaining proper gut health is vital for supporting functions such as immune and digestive health, regulating metabolism and weight and maintaining energy. Probulin TrimSynergy acts as an aid to promote gut health, which, in turn, supports your overall wellbeing. While the body has ways of improving gut bacteria for a...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Having This One Thing Can Mean You're Obese

Obesity can seem like something that happens to other people, not you, but in fact, you might be a person with obesity. In America, the US obesity prevalence was recently 42.4%, according to the CDC. That's a lot of people whose weight is above normal, and it's a dangerously high number: Obesity can cause all kinds of death and health issues, including high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, a stroke, gallbladder disease—and it makes other diseases, like COVID, way worse. That's why knowing these 5 tips could be key to saving your life. For 5 reasons why you may be a person with obesity, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
sixtyandme.com

4 Secrets of Confident Divorced Women over 50

In my years as a divorce recovery coach for women over 50, and as a survivor of divorce myself, I have seen that every single confident divorced woman over 50 possesses four common traits. It doesn’t matter her professional background, or where she lives, or the circumstances leading to her...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
myfitnesspal.com

Matt’s 10-Year MyFitnessPal Streak Helps Him Maintain a 130-Pound Weight Loss

In May 2010, Matt Aghedo was watching “The Biggest Loser” on TV. Weighing about 360 pounds at the time, he noted his weight wasn’t far off from some of the contestants on the show. It was eye-opening for Aghedo. “With two young kids at home, I wanted to be around for as long as possible,” he says. This realization, coupled with his sister’s upcoming wedding, inspired him to lose some weight and he dropped 35 pounds with simple calorie-counting. Encouraged by those results, Aghedo kept going — and he hasn’t looked back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
gentside.co.uk

Weight loss: Study finds overeating does not cause obesity

For years, we’ve been under the impression that eating more calories than you expend naturally leads to weight gain. However, researchers are now challenging this energy balance model as they believe that the whole message of eating less and exercising more is proving to be futile. They’ve found, through a new study, that weight gain has less to do with overeating and more to do with the kinds of food you’re putting into your body.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Best Exercises for People With Chronic Pain, According to Personal Trainers

Living with chronic pain isn’t easy in any part of your life. However, the good news is you don’t have to forgo your fitness routine. In fact, by committing to a regular workout routine, you’re not only improving your health but your body will feel better too. “Exercise has been called the miracle drug because of the countless benefits to the human body and often recommended as a major component in the management of numerous disorders,” Christopher Harper, PT, DPT, OCS, tells SheKnows. “Exercise improves blood flow to the brain and feeds the growth of new blood vessels and brain cells....
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Plateau for over 3 months

If you've had binges, then it's NOT A PLATEAU. A plateau is 6 weeks or more of no weight movement IF and that's a big IF, you've been consistent for that 6 weeks. If you binged, ate off plan, didn't get enough rest, etc., then it's not a plateau. It's why plateau's are actually rare. You can STALL in weight loss, but that's because of going off plan. Be consistent and the weight will come off.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

help with fitbit app?

After losing 32 pounds, I decided to lower my goal weight in fitbit to a lower weight for inspiration. Unfortunately instead of doing that, the app reset my start date to today, starting weight to today's weight, weight loss zero pounds. Does anyone who uses fitbit know how to set a weight goal that starts at a specific date and amount, (it has my interim weights since then) and doesn't ignore past progress?
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Unexpected dexa scan bf%

Scales, though the technology is amazing these days, are notoriously inaccurate at measuring anything outside of actual weight. Mine currently has me at 17.1% body fat. Yeah, in a pig’s eye. Don’t take your scale data as gospel. DEXA scans are supposedly one of the best ways to determine %,...
HEALTH
myfitnesspal.com

Pilates as exercise

I cannot seem to find the option to add eg one hour of moderate Pilates. Other fitness apps have this option. Going through and listing all the exercises the teacher did is not really feasible. I am aware that the calories will be estimates (other apps suggest 199 calories for 60 minutes moderate Pilates) but for those of us who really enjoy the extra treats, exercise gives room for, it is better than nothing. Or am I missing some clever solution???
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Question - Recording Exercise

You shouldn't record everything: even if you chose sedentary as your activity level, some steps/daily activity is included in that (around 3000 steps). Walking can be included in your activity level or it can be added as exercise (anything above around 3000 steps, if you chose sedentary as our activity level), it's just a matter of choice.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Exercise That Optimize Health

We know daily exercise is good for optimizing health. But with so many options and limitless information available, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with what works. But not to worry. We’ve got your back (and body)!. Check out the 5 exercises you can do for ultimate fitness. Combine them into...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Exercise video

Step one Click on the link and mark the button am not a robot and click continue. Step Two Wait for the seconds to turn zero and click on continue. Step Four Wait for the timer ( In seconds to turn zero) Step Five Click on Get link button. 1....
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

New and motivated! Need like minded people!

I’ve finally reached the point where I am ready, willing and able to do something about my weight! I’m 38, female, from Melbourne Australia and looking for active friends to support each other. I’m hoping to be active daily- 498 days until I’m 40!!! I’m a Pelotoner, love Apple Fitness and would love to connect with some like minded people!
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy