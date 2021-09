COLUMBUS — The state's average rate of positive coronavirus tests continues its recent trend downward, after being on the rise for months. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,349 new cases of COVID-19 statewide in the last 24 hours, including 157 new cases in Mahoning County (for a total of 26,145), 105 in Trumbull (19,300) and 64 in Columbiana (11,164).

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO