Patriots elevate K Nick Folk, QB Brian Hoyer from practice squad for season opener
The Patriots elevated the maximum two players from their practice squad this weekend for Sunday’s season opener against Miami. Quarterback Brian Hoyer and kicker Nick Folk will be available to the team versus the Dolphins after being elevated Saturday. Hoyer’s addition was expected, with first-round rookie Mac Jones being the only quarterback on the active roster. Folk’s addition indicates undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin, whom the team opted to keep over Folk on cutdown day, could be a healthy scratch. Folk dealt with an undisclosed injury during the preseason and training camp.www.bostonherald.com
