Contract Details: Smith, Amendola, Trufant

The Houston Texans added to their wide receiver roster, and it was needed for 2021. If new Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola can stay healthy and on the field for the team in 2021 it will most definitely help the Texans move in the right direction. This signing by Houston works out well because it is not only a one-year deal, but it is a bargain in terms of NFL deals at $2.5 million.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO