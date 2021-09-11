CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Contract Details: Smith, Amendola, Trufant

By Sam Robinson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the latest details on some of the notable contracts recently signed around the NFL:. Harrison Smith, S (Vikings): Four years, $64MM. The deal includes $14.2MM fully guaranteed, but Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com notes $26.4MM will be guaranteed by March 22 (Twitter link). Smith’s 2021 cap hit only comes in at $6.99MM. However, the veteran safety’s salary spikes from $2.95MM in 2022 to $14.7MM in 2023. His 2024 and ’25 base salaries ($14.45MM, $17MM) are not guaranteed.

