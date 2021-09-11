Trae Young makes stunning Madison Square Garden return on SmackDown
Trae Young still haunts New York Knicks fans, so it may have seemed like a bad dream when he showed up to Madison Square Garden last night. After professing his love for The Big Apple, Sami Zayn called the NBA All-Star guard to the ring to stand in his corner for the upcoming Ten-Man Tag Team Match. The last time Young was at The World's Most Famous Arena, he was leading the Atlanta Hawks to a First Round NBA Playoffs win over the hometown Knicks.www.wwe.com
