CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Trae Young makes stunning Madison Square Garden return on SmackDown

By Brad Zak
WWE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrae Young still haunts New York Knicks fans, so it may have seemed like a bad dream when he showed up to Madison Square Garden last night. After professing his love for The Big Apple, Sami Zayn called the NBA All-Star guard to the ring to stand in his corner for the upcoming Ten-Man Tag Team Match. The last time Young was at The World's Most Famous Arena, he was leading the Atlanta Hawks to a First Round NBA Playoffs win over the hometown Knicks.

www.wwe.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Trade Pairs Ben Simmons With Trae Young

For the last week or so, ever since news broke that Ben Simmons had officially requested a trade out of Philadelphia, the world has been speculating where the 3x NBA All-Star and 2x All-Defensive player will end up. From the Warriors to the Timberwolves to the Kings to the Spurs...
NBA
kion546.com

Trae Young back at MSG — this time playing a wrestling heel

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young was back at Madison Square Garden. Once again, he played the heel. Atlanta’s star guard made a surprise appearance at “WWE Friday Night SmackDown,” returning to the arena where he led the Hawks to an NBA playoff victory over the New York Knicks. Wearing a Hawks hoodie, Young was the perfect wrestling villain. He was introduced to the jeering crowd of more than 14,000 by wrestler Sami Zayn, who said he “arranged for a very special guest to be in our corner tonight, someone who actually knows what it takes to win at Madison Square Garden.”
WWE
Complex

Trae Young Weighs in on Rap GOAT Debate Between Drake and Jay-Z

Hours after the release of Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, Trae Young decided to re-open the Rap GOAT debate on Twitter. “When we gonna say Drake has passed Hov?” the Atlanta Hawks point guard wondered aloud in a post. As fans began taking sides, with many criticizing Trae for asking such a blashemous question, Young reminded his followers that he, too, still believes Jay-Z is No. 1: “Everybody, Hov #1 to me,” he wrote in another tweet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Chicago

Hawks' Trae Young Trolls Knicks Fans With WWE SmackDown Appearance

Trae Young trolls Knicks fans with surprise WWE appearance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The WWE was in New York for SmackDown on Friday night, and the biggest heel there wasn't a wrestler. Ahead of a 10-man tag team match at Madison Square Garden, wrestler Sami Zayn, who was...
WWE
chatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: We always knew that Trae Young lives for basketball

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, National Basketball Association, Thaddeus Young, Travis Schlenk. Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks knew they were getting a good one when they traded back in the 2018 NBA draft. In a draft-night trade, they sent Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks and received Trae Young in return. Travis Schlenk saw something in Young that he could build around with a more complete team mentality than Doncic.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Rey Mysterio
chatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: What the top Hawks dime says about Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. The NBA released a video that showed the best dime for each team. Of course Trae Young was the player who gave out this dish for the Atlanta Hawks, he was second in the NBA in assists per game after all. Young is developing into one of the best point guards in the league.
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young was made to be a heel

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been a polarizing figure since his college days at the University of Oklahoma. They wondered how his shot-heavy game would translate at his size. Written off as a knock-off Steph Curry, Young has quickly changed the perception of him into one that is all his.
NBA
Yardbarker

How New NBA Rule Changes Will Effect Trae Young

Last month, the NBA implemented new rule changes to address the issue of "non-basketball moves" (offensive players hunting for fouls). On August 8, the league gave fans a first-hand look at the rule changes with a Twitter thread including videos with specific examples. According to the post; Overt, non-basketball moves...
NBA
SLAM

Trae Young on the Debut of the adidas Trae Young 1

No more deafening screams. No more thunderous ovations. No more “F you” chants. The type of silence that’s palpable. The type that’s uncomfortable. The type only preceded by deafening screams, and thunderous ovations, and “F you” chants. Swaggering back down the court, Trae Young peers up at the crowd and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Nba Playoffs#Wwe Smackdown#New York Knicks#Combat#Smackdown#The Big Apple#Nba#World#The Atlanta Hawks#Thetraeyoung#Samizayn
chatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young showing ridiculous range at home gym

Atlanta Hawks. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) When the Atlanta Hawks signed Trae Young to his rookie-max extension, they knew they were going to get a player who was going to try anything to get better. Well, after he showed us that he truly lives for hoops by building a gym at home, Young has posted himself hitting a shot from behind the other 3-point line.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who is Chris Bosh's wife as former Miami Heat star enters Hall Of Fame?

The former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star is part of the Class Of 2021 being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend. His family will be in attendance in Springfield, Massachusetts, and people want to know who Chris Bosh’s wife and children are. Chris Bosh...
NBA
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy