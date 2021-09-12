5 Reasons Why This Was the Best Year for Music at Burning Man

Someone new discovering old favorites doesn’t always water them down. Diehard fans of my writing — a list including, and maybe ending with, notables such as my editor and family — may recall a review I wrote at the beginning of the summer raving over Maple Glider’s debut album, “To Enjoy Is the Only Thing.” I would be incredibly unsurprised if, while perusing the article again, I discovered a mention of the “monthly listener” tally that Spotify includes on every artist’s page. Although I often try to convince myself otherwise, I am now almost certain that my superiority complex bled through the page as I plugged Maple Glider before she was featured on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series, before she surpassed 200,000 monthly listeners and before her entry into Spotify’s indie autoplay algorithm.

