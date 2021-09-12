CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

5 Reasons Why This Was the Best Year for Music at Burning Man

By Katie Bain
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Burning Man attendees are quick to point out that Burning Man is not a music festival. Rather, it is a crowdsourced gathering focused on art, community and alternative — and many would argue better — ways of existing in a society. But any way you swing your fire spinner,...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

The best musicals of all time

Great musicals are some of cinema’s purest pleasures. Bangin’ tunes, on point choreography, soaring vocals, they have a way of uplifting our spirits in a manner many other movies just can’t. Between stage and screen, musicals come in all shapes and sizes, from beautiful animated movies, to dramatic action movies, and, surprisingly, even the occasional horror movie.
PERFORMING ARTS
bklyner.com

Best New Brooklyn Music

A few pieces of great new music released by artists working Brooklyn, in the month of August:. The American primitive-rooted improvisations of guitarist Steve Gunn have always been grounded in folk traditions and in songs, some of which he occasionally wrote and sang. Other You accentuates that singer-songwriter side of Gunn’s work.
BROOKLYN, NY
studybreaks.com

Why We Gatekeep Niche Music

Someone new discovering old favorites doesn’t always water them down. Diehard fans of my writing — a list including, and maybe ending with, notables such as my editor and family — may recall a review I wrote at the beginning of the summer raving over Maple Glider’s debut album, “To Enjoy Is the Only Thing.” I would be incredibly unsurprised if, while perusing the article again, I discovered a mention of the “monthly listener” tally that Spotify includes on every artist’s page. Although I often try to convince myself otherwise, I am now almost certain that my superiority complex bled through the page as I plugged Maple Glider before she was featured on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series, before she surpassed 200,000 monthly listeners and before her entry into Spotify’s indie autoplay algorithm.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Skrillex
Person
Dolly Parton
toolfarm.com

Kilohearts Phase Plant Sound Design for Dance Music

Kevin Ochoa talks about Kilohearts Phase Plant, a blank canvass for all your sound design needs. Create some cool dance music with Phase Plant’s 4 signal generators and modular modulation sources. In addition, polish and perfect your sounds with the snap-head hot. Kilohearts Phase Plant. New Era Synthesis. Whether you...
THEATER & DANCE
decodedmagazine.com

Luke Chable drops 7 remixes of 2004 anthem ‘Melburn’ on Bedrock

Not long after his May release of singles ‘Sealers Cove’ and ‘Eat Static / After the Storm’, renowned producer Luke Chable is back with a remix EP of his standout classic ‘Melburn’. The Melburn (2021 Remixes) album includes a stacked lineup of exclusive remixes from the likes of Luke Chable himself, Dan Mangan, Danny Bonnici, Jamie Stevens, Kasey Taylor, and more. Melburn (2021 Remixes) is now available to stream across all streaming platforms via Bedrock Records.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

KLOUD Releases Menacing Music Video for “INFECTED”

KLOUD drops a gripping music video with a trio of colors and humanoid beings that pair perfectly with his dark, alluring beats. This past year has been a whirlwind for mysterious Los Angeles-based producer KLOUD. Since the release of his debut album AUTONOMY, he’s released a pretty steady stream of singles including a flurry of remixes from his killer album featuring uniquely chosen artists. Now, KLOUD has done it again with a fresh track out on Lowly, “INFECTED” which he dropped alongside an eerie music video.
MUSIC
this song is sick

15 Best KAYTRANADA Tracks That Aren’t on Spotify

Earlier this year, KAYTRANADA won a GRAMMY for Best New Artist. Those of us day-ones, however, have known that Kay has been releasing amazing music for over an entire decade. Most of that music has existed on platforms such as SoundCloud and YouTube, the two main locations for online music in the early to mid-2010s.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Festival#Pop Music#Coachella#Above Beyond#Higher Ground#Fewer Options#Fomo#Robot Heart
flaunt.com

SKAM Music Summit | The Ultimate Celebration for DJs, Artists, & Executives

If you’re at all tapped into the world of DJs, live music, and shows, you’ve probably heard of SKAM ARTIST. Serving as the ultimate hub for DJs and artists all around the world, the company has established and proven themselves over and over as the go-to highly sought-after DJ, radio programming, and music artist booking agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
themusicuniverse.com

My Morning Jacket shares ‘Love Love Love’

My Morning Jacket has shared the first single from its self-titled ninth studio album. “Love Love Love” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services with an official music video directed by George Mays with animation by Mero premiering on YouTube. My Morning Jacket, its first new album in six years, arrives via ATO Records at all DSPs and in various physical formats on Friday, October 22nd.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
rvamag.com

The Hustle Season Podcast: Ep. 201 Crocodile Rock Room

RVA Magazine is proud to showcase The Hustle Season Podcast every weekend. Produced in Richmond, VA; homegrown musicians Kelli Strawbridge, Reggie Pace & James Seretis (podcast engineer/co-host) bring their irreverent, outspoken and at times thoughtful opinions to the masses. Focusing on music, pop culture both locally, nationally, sometimes otherworldly – join in as the guys try to figure out what’s going on this week.
RICHMOND, VA
metalinjection

MELVINS Streams Acoustic Version Of "Revolve"

Melvins will release their acoustic covers album Five Legged Dog on October 15, and is now streaming their new version of "Revolve". Guitarist and vocalist Buzz Osborne said the song was originally written on acoustic guitar, so making this version wasn't too hard. "I wrote 'Revolve' on an unplugged electric...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Guitar Virtuoso Lari Basilio Talks Technique, Passion, and Guest-Star Appearances

Brazilian instrumentalist Lari Basilio is everywhere lately. If you haven’t caught one of her scorching live performances, just search YouTube and you’ll find clips of her jamming with Steve Vai or Kiko Loureiro, and playing blues festivals with Keb’ Mo’, to name just a few of her latest appearances. A big part of the buzz is her signature style. Basilio is one of those special players who combines outstanding technical ability with a whole lot of feel.
MUSIC
guitar.com

11 times the nylon-string acoustic has broken musical boundaries

There are times when the search for intimate, meaningful musical textures will make even the heaviest of rockers seek the reassuring embrace of the instrument that started it all – the nylon-string guitar. Freed from the rigorous constraints of a classical repertoire, the nylon string has found favour as a solo texture for everything from ballads and bossa nova to bebop and blues.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Yebba Performs on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series – Debut Album “Dawn”

Leading up to the release of her much anticipated debut album Dawn, out this Friday 9/10, Grammy winning singer/songwriter/arranger/producer Yebba performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. Watch it HERE. Filmed in an intimate setting in New York City, Yebba played four songs from her debut album including “Stand,” “Distance,”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Juanes' Origen Tour: Here are 7 Billboard Hits From His Kick-Off Concert

Following the release of Origen, an album stacked with covers spanning five decades of Latin classic hits and other global masterworks that shaped his life, Juanes returns to U.S. concert stages with a 20-date run launching with two dates at Fillmore Theatre in Miami Beach, starting Thursday night (Sept. 16) and wrapping Oct. 17 in New York City.
MUSIC
Billboard

'Livestreaming in an Amazon World' Panel Set for 2021 Billboard Latin Music Week

The "Livestreaming in an Amazon World" panel is set to take place at Billboard's Latin Music Week, which returns to Miami with a weeklong (Sept. 20-25) event that unites the top Latin hitmakers, influencers and industry leaders, and features live performances and conversations with superstars. The conversation, moderated by Cristina...
MUSIC
Billboard

Inside Pop Radio's Rock Revival: 'The Industry Is Looking More Toward Guitars'

Måneskin’s “Beggin’” has been one of the most unlikely hit singles of the year, a rock cover of The Four Seasons’ 1967 soul-pop smash that the Italian quartet recorded in 2017 and watched go viral on TikTok years later. After crossing over to streaming platforms, the cover has taken off around the globe in recent months, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 so far.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy