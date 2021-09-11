CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

By Joseph Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we previously reported, AEW Dynamite had its second biggest numbers ever, only behind their debut episode in 2019. It had 1,319,000 viewers and a 0.52 rating (681,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated numbers for the episode including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter. It was noted that the seventh quarter was exceptionally strong, whereas it’s normally one of the weakest for the show.

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
Bobby Lashley Surprising Medical News Leaks

Bobby Lashley had a dominant run as the WWE Champion since capturing the title from The Miz on Monday Night RAW back in March. He was dethroned by Big E, who cashed-in his Money In The Bank contract on last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Though ‘The All Mighty’ had successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event of the show, he fell short against the former New Day member.
Sting Kicks AEW Star Out Of Dressing Room

AEW veteran Sting is an integral part of the promotion. ‘The Icon’ was recently seen kicking out Being The Elite star Charlie from his dressing room in a video clip uploaded by AEW star and the Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. The AEW President recently shared his thoughts about Jim...
Minoru Suzuki
Dan Lambert
Stu Grayson
Jamie Hayter
Shawn Spears
Jon Moxley
Mandy Rose Debuts New Look on WWE NXT (Pics, Video)

Mandy Rose has a new look to her and she debuted it on this week’s WWE NXT. Rose, who has been wearing a face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago, came out tonight during Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne’s match with Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to help her allies.
Several Backstage Visitors At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings

According to a report from Pwinsider, New York City-based wrestler Mike Verna was featured in a match on AEW Dark: Elevation. For what it’s worth, Verna was released from the hospital just 24 hours before after getting surgery to repair a tear in his esophagus. ROH Superstar LSG also worked...
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.14.21

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Beth Phoenix, Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett. We have arrived as it is time for the all new NXT, featuring a lot of the same people and whatever angles need to be wrapped up. I’m almost terrified of what this is going to include as the usual suspects from Raw are in charge. We have a wedding and a vacant World Title to fill though so let’s get to it.
John Cena Reveals Bad WWE Paycheck News

WWE star John Cena recently made his last WWE appearance as advertised previously. It was at Madison Square Garden. The 16-time World Champion had debuted new merchandise at WWE SummerSlam when he came out wearing a shirt that paid homage to Super Mario 3. Fans were impressed with the shirt design and wondered how they could get one. The shirt was only available through a limited edition NFT kit that was priced at $1,000. Big E & Brock Lesnar Bombshell Leaks.
Botched Finish From This Week’s WWE RAW Goes Viral

Nikki ASH defeated Tamina on the September 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. However, the finish was botched and a video clip quickly went viral on social media. Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover but it appeared that Tamina kicked out too late. The referee counted to three anyways since they are instructed to count as if the match is a shoot. Even though Tamina was the one that was pinned, her music played and the ring announcer declared her the winner. After a commercial break, it was clarified that Nikki was actually the winner of the match.
MVP Teases Reuniting The Hurt Business On WWE RAW

In the aftermath of Bobby Lashley losing the WWE Championship to Big E on this week’s WWE RAW, MVP took to Instagram to post a picture of him sitting alongside Shelton Benjamin. MVP wrote that he was “discussing business with an old acquaintance,” leading fans to speculate on a possible...
WWE Reportedly Not Allowing Announcers To Acknowledge Bron Breakker is Rick Steiner’s Son

During Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker made his debut by defeating LA Knight and later had a staredown with new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. He reportedly was going to use the name Rex Steiner, but came out as Breakker instead. During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that WWE told its announcers not to acknowledge that Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner.
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark & ‘Road To’ AEW Dynamite

You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark below. The following matches are featured:. * Jora Johl & TH2 vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta. * The Butcher & The Blade vs. Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott. You can also check out this week’s “Road To”...
WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa wins NXT Championship for second time

WWE NXT 2.0 (or 3.0 to those in the know) kicked off on September 14. There was a lot of excitement and apprehension heading into a new, revamped show. But with a major title on the line in the main event, someone was going to come out as the new NXT champion.
LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – September 14, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with the new theme song from rapper Wale. Vic Joseph welcomes us and sends us right to a video package with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and LA Knight hyping tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title. Bron Breaker appears. This is Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Legend Rick Steiner. He’s amped up but a little goofy. Bron says he wants a chance to prove himself. Knight talks about how he will beat the brakes off Bron. Knight walks off.
WWE Announces Injuries To MVP

WWE has announced that MVP suffered storyline injuries at the hands of Randy Orton from this past Monday Night RAW. WWE tweeted, “BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely.”. As noted earlier, MVP teased the...
Ruby Soho’s Opponent For AEW Dynamite Debut Announced

Ruby Soho will make her AEW Dynamite in-ring debut this Wednesday from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. As noted, Soho made her AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view and became the new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker by winning the Casino Battle Royale.
AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop for Final Episode Before All Out, Tops Ratings for Evening

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s live TNT broadcast drew an overnight audience of 1.047 million viewers. That’s down 11% from last week’s audience of 1.172 million viewers, which was the highest audience for the show since its first unopposed episode on April 14 after NXT moved to Tuesday nights and featured the AEW Dynamite debut of CM Punk.
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin, CM Punk Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Powerhouse Hobbs will take on Dante Martin on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Meanwhile, AEW’s official Twitter account noted that CM Punk will be live to speak. Here’s the updated lineup. * Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki. * Malakai...
Update On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode

AEW has announced a Trios match and new segments for tonight’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The six-man match will see FTR and Shawn Spears go up against The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and John Silver. It was previously announced that CM Punk would appear...
