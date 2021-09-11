Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite had its second biggest numbers ever, only behind their debut episode in 2019. It had 1,319,000 viewers and a 0.52 rating (681,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated numbers for the episode including a look at the show quarter-by-quarter. It was noted that the seventh quarter was exceptionally strong, whereas it’s normally one of the weakest for the show.411mania.com
