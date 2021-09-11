Get your chicken fried steak fix at one of these longstanding Houston-area eateries

Trigger nostalgia and unrelenting fried food cravings in an instant with three simple words: Chicken fried steak. The beloved dish is a southern staple, a comfort food and a great unifier among us Houstonians. Regardless of where you’re from or who you are, chances are you’re likely to like chicken fried steak. After all, what’s not to love? Seriously, who (aside from vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, etc.) could actually resist the crispy golden crust, the tenderized beef and the sumptuous coat of peppercorn white gravy?