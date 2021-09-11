CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Get your chicken fried steak fix at one of these longstanding Houston-area eateries

Click2Houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrigger nostalgia and unrelenting fried food cravings in an instant with three simple words: Chicken fried steak. The beloved dish is a southern staple, a comfort food and a great unifier among us Houstonians. Regardless of where you’re from or who you are, chances are you’re likely to like chicken fried steak. After all, what’s not to love? Seriously, who (aside from vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, etc.) could actually resist the crispy golden crust, the tenderized beef and the sumptuous coat of peppercorn white gravy?

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Galveston, TX
City
Kirby, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Chicken Fried Steak#Hot Chicken#Steaks#Fried Food#Food Drink#Houstonians#Peppercorn White Gravy#Mashed Potatoes#Mac#Barbecue Inn#Goodson S Caf#French#Dot Coffee Shop

Comments / 0

Community Policy