Saunders: Can Rockies be a playoff team in 2022? I’m doubting Thomas.

2-12 against the Dodgers after last night, gives Arizona a .143 winning percentage. That isn’t quite the worst percentage ever endured by the Diamondbacks against another team in the NL West. But that’s only by the grace of the 2021 D-backs’ being even worse against the Giants this year: 2-14 there. With three games against San Francisco, and five including tonight against Los Angeles, there is still time for things to change. The previous worst was the 3-16 record posted in 2004 against LA, so Arizona need two W’s against both opponents to surpass that, or one to tie it. I would not bet on us managing even one in the final series against the Giants, especially in what looks to be a tight division race.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO