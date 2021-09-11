CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartleman: Despite Surreal Woes, We are Still “One Nation Under God”

Cover picture for the articleDespite surreal woes, we are still “One Nation Under God”. I was a government and political reporter for The Paducah Sun for 39 years and wrote extensively about the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on New York and Washington. While there was anger, heartache and devastation, there was something positive that arose out of the ashes that I wrote about in a column a few days after the attack. It unified Americans of all political persuasions to understand the cost of freedom, accept responsibility and renew love of country. We need to renew those memories and that unity in today’s divisive toxic political environment. The following is the column just as it appeared on Sept. 23, 2001.

