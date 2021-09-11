CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan Says Jim Cornette Has Been ‘Fair’ With His Criticism Of AEW

Cover picture for the articleJim Cornette is not afraid to speak his mind and he has thousands of fans who listen to his podcasts every week to get a dose of that truth. He is also not shy about criticizing AEW from how they handled Miro’s debut to how they don’t book MJF properly. He did say that CM Punk’s debut was “perfect,” and that might have caused Tony Khan to turn around on the Midnight Express manager.

