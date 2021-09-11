Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY At 243 PM MDT, Radar estimated rainfall from earlier thunderstorms ranged from .40-.60 inches in 30 minutes over portions of Capitol Reef National Park between Grand Wash and the Capitol Gorge area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
