Wayne County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY At 243 PM MDT, Radar estimated rainfall from earlier thunderstorms ranged from .40-.60 inches in 30 minutes over portions of Capitol Reef National Park between Grand Wash and the Capitol Gorge area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington County in east central Minnesota Central St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 315 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hugo to South St. Paul, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Scandia and Somerset around 320 AM CDT. Stillwater, Hudson, North Hudson, Bayport and Osceola around 325 AM CDT. New Richmond, Amery and Roberts around 330 AM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carver, McLeod, Scott, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carver; McLeod; Scott; Sibley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SIBLEY...WEST CENTRAL SCOTT...EAST CENTRAL MCLEOD AND CARVER COUNTIES At 239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Lester Prairie to 5 miles southeast of Green Isle, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waconia, Jordan, Watertown, Mayer, Cologne, Carver, St. Bonifacius and Minnetrista. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ARLINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES AND THE SOUTHWESTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA AND THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall along with numerous reports of high water and flooded roadways across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Springfield Falls Church... Rosslyn Crystal City... Reagan National Airport Lincolnia... Lake Barcroft Ballston... Seven Corners Barcroft... Baileys Crossroads Westover... Cherrydale Rock Creek... Bolling Air Force FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hanover, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hanover; Henrico FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HANOVER AND EASTERN HENRICO COUNTIES At 434 PM EDT, the public reported high water at the intersection of Williamsburg and Charles City Road. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. While the heaviest rain has ended, the threat for flooding will continue for at least another hour or two. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Richmond, Highland Springs, Mechanicsville, East Highland Park, Bensley, Richmond International, Fair Oaks, Montrose, Sandston, Varina, Richmond Heights and Chamberlayne. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Wayne County, UT
Flash Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Destin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * From this evening until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to a crest of 22.0 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Severe Weather Statement issued for Carver, McLeod, Scott, Sibley by NWS

CARVER COUNTY, MN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Barron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 04:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DUNN NORTHEASTERN ST. CROIX...WESTERN BARRON AND SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Severe Weather Statement issued for McLeod, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McLeod; Sibley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SIBLEY SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT...EAST CENTRAL MCLEOD AND CARVER COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Burnett A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pine and west central Burnett Counties through 300 AM CDT At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mora, or 16 miles west of Pine City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Henriette around 230 AM CDT. Brook Park around 235 AM CDT. Pine City around 240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hinckley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pine and west central Burnett Counties through 300 AM CDT At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mora, or 16 miles west of Pine City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Henriette around 230 AM CDT. Brook Park around 235 AM CDT. Pine City around 240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hinckley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PINE COUNTY, MN
Special Weather Statement issued for Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ontonagon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ontonagon County through 400 AM EDT At 337 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bergland, or 19 miles southwest of Ontonagon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ontonagon, Bergland, Rockland, Mass City, Northern Lake Gogebic, Greenland, Norwich, White Pine, Fourteen Mile Point, Merriweather and Victoria Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
Severe Weather Statement issued for Carver, McLeod, Scott, Sibley by NWS

CARVER COUNTY, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barron, Dunn, Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barron; Dunn; Polk; St. Croix A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUNN...NORTHEASTERN ST. CROIX...WESTERN BARRON AND SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES At 345 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Turtle Lake to 7 miles east of New Richmond, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Turtle Lake around 350 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Cumberland and Almena. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, St. Croix by NWS

POLK COUNTY, WI
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN OSCEOLA...DICKINSON NORTHERN CLAY...NORTHEASTERN O`BRIEN AND JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Wind Advisory issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Cimarron WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam and Hartley Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
Severe Weather Statement issued for Barron, Dunn, Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 04:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Dunn; Polk; St. Croix THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DUNN NORTHEASTERN ST. CROIX...WESTERN BARRON AND SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 02:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN OSCEOLA...DICKINSON NORTHERN CLAY...NORTHEASTERN O`BRIEN AND JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 04:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI

