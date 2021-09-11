CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros right-hander Zack Greinke confirms he tested positive for COVID-19

By Erin Walsh
Zack Greinke was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Aug. 31.

Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Aug. 31, but manager Dusty Baker wouldn't confirm if the right-hander had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Greinke provided an update Saturday, saying he, his wife and two sons all tested positive for COVID-19, adding that all four are fully vaccinated, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Greinke has slowly been working his way back to the mound and will start Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers, Rome adds.

The 37-year-old is 11-5 on the season with a 3.66 ERA, 1.152 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 159.2 innings. He is in his third season with the Astros and will be an unrestricted free agent this winter.

It's unclear what the future holds for Greinke. However, he said in March that he hadn't given retirement much thought.

"It all depends on how good I feel," Greinke said when asked how much longer he would play. "Hopefully, I'll pitch a lot longer still, but a lot of things come into play on whether you're allowed to pitch as long as you want to and stuff."

The Astros are first in the American League West with an 82-58 record, 5.5 games ahead of the second-place Oakland Athletics. Greinke is returning at just the right time as Houston prepares for what it hopes will be a lengthy postseason run.

