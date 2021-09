We’ve seen a number of celebrity divorces as of late. Couples like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have remained in headlines for most of the summer, as their respective legal proceedings have progressed. More recently, we learned that Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook had decided to split after three years of marriage. Though the two are now entering different phases of their lives, they still seem to have plenty of love for each other. And this couldn’t be any clearer than through the way the Big Bang Theory alum just showed support for her soon-to-be ex-husband.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO