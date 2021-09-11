CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers: Saints are Lacking Depth at WR

By Paul Bretl
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago, I wrote about how the New Orleans Saints were quite thin at the cornerback position and how that could potentially lead to a big day for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ passing game. Well, there is another position that is lacking depth for this...

