CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Becker Morgan Group adds 19 staff members

Cape Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecker Morgan Group’s sustained growth has led to 19 new staff members across offices and disciplines in the last year. “We are proud to welcome these talented individuals to our team, and we are thankful to our clients for making our continued growth necessary,” said W. Ronald Morgan, AIA, Becker Morgan Group president.

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
ELON University

Elon Law welcomes new staff members

Elon Law has welcomed two new staff members in recent weeks as it begins its 15th anniversary year of educating future lawyer leaders. Lauren Saul Carriker joins the Elon Law community as assistant director for the Office of Admissions while Haley Mendola L’18 returns to her law school alma mater as an academic and bar support specialist in the Office of Academic Success.
ELON, NC
ndsu.edu

Engineering staff members honored

Two staff members have been recognized for their contributions to the NDSU College of Engineering. Tanya Erickson received the Outstanding Staff Award for the paraprofessional or office support level. Erickson joined the College of Engineering in 2010 and serves as the academic and student services coordinator for the Department of Mechanical Engineering.
farmvilleherald.com

New staff members introduced

Each month, staff members are recognized at the Cumberland County Public School Board. The following new staff members were presented to Board members at the Sept. 2 meeting: Beth Fortune, Cumberland Elementary School fourth grade teacher; Christie Worley, Cumberland Middle School fifth grade math teacher; and Miranda Roberts, Cumberland High School counselor. From left, Roberts, Worley and Fortune.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
boisestate.edu

University Advancement adds staff focused on athletics

Three new staff members recently joined the Division of University Advancement to focus on efforts related to athletics. Grewe is a new donor experience officer for the Bronco Athletic Association. Grewe holds a B.S. in human physiology from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in strength conditioning from the University of Edinburgh. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, having worked for university athletic departments as certified strength and conditioning specialist and coach. In her new position she’s responsible for engaging and qualifying potential donors to the university, using digital technology and other resources while building the major gift donor fundraising pipeline.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
fortworthbusiness.com

TimelyMD promotes, adds to staff

Lisa Albert has been promoted to AVP of Strategic Communications at Fort Worth-based TimelyMD, the leading telehealth provider specializing in higher education. Albert joined TimelyMD in 2019 and drives the communication strategies that bring the mission, vision, and values of TimelyMD to life. A past president of the Greater Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Council Is Asking University Of Maryland Upper Chesapeake To Reconsider Its Vaccine Mandate

BEL AIR, Md.(WJZ) — Harford County Council is asking the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake in Bel Air to reconsider its vaccine mandate, citing concerns that it may prompt some hospital staff to leave and cause understaffing issues. “If we lose a percentage of our employees because of the mandate what does that do to wait times and health care into the future?” said county council president Patrick Vincenti. The mandate requires employees at the hospital to be vaccinated by October 1st. And all staff within the University of Maryland Medical System are required to be vaccinated.  Many county council members are concerned...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware State Hornets show real progress at William & Mary Invitational

Congratulations to the women’s golf team of Delaware State University for their 11th-place finish at the William & Mary Invitational tournament, held Sept. 12-13 at Kings Mill Resort’s River Course in Williamsburg, VA. The Lady Hornets posted a 294 total in the first round, good for fifth place at that...
DELAWARE STATE
Bensalem Times

Applications open for $1.2 million in recovery grants for the humanities

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council announced that it is now accepting applications statewide for $1.2 million in pandemic recovery grants for organizations with a humanities-based mission and organizations conducting humanities programming. Called PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan), the initiative provides up to $20,000 in flexible funding to strengthen and grow the humanities in Pennsylvania.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Weber
Person
Ryan Mason
Cape Gazette

Major projects in works at Cape Henlopen State Park

Ray Bivens, director of Delaware’s Division of Parks and Recreation, said this year’s state bond bill contains the most amount of money ever allocated for improvements to the state's park system. Cape Henlopen State Park is slated for significant improvements including a new park office building, modernization and expansion of the Biden Environmental Training Center, and construction of a connection to the Lewes wastewater treatment plant, along with funding for a master plan for a new fishing pier.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Snacks for Success donations support Pathways to Success students

The Snacks for Success donation drive filled volunteers’ vehicles with nourishing goodies for Pathways to Success students during the annual event held Sept. 9 at Habitat for Humanity ReStore near Lewes. Sponsored by Jeanine O’Donnell with State Farm Insurance, the drive helps stock school pantries with trail mix, granola bars,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

A response to Jones’ ‘Response to Oeffner’s net reel’ letter

I was shocked and horrified to read Alicia Jones’ response to Oeffner’s net reel letter in the Sept. 10 issue of the Cape Gazette! All that transpired with the removal and new placement of the menhaden net reel is complicated. However, it appears as if the Lewes Historical Society did not follow proper vetting procedures when they made this drastic move.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Thoughts on Barefootin’ column

Dennis Forney’s Barefootin’ article, “Carbine used at Little Bighorn makes its way to Lewes,” was full of interesting tidbits about the battle, the weapons used and the men who fought and died there. Not mentioned and not widely known about those men was that one of them was not only a native Delawarean but a son of Sussex County reared in Georgetown. And what adds intrigue and mystery to this man is the convoluted path one must take to clearly identify him. We know that his last name was Cooper. His first name is either Eugene or William. But he is buried in the mass grave at Little Bighorn National Park (see photo) as George C. Morris, a corporal who fought and died at Custer’s Last Stand with Company “I” under the command of Captain Myles Keogh. What is known through sworn testimony of his mother, Hannah Cooper, was that George C. Morris was the alias of her son Eugene L. Cooper, born July 4, 1851 in Georgetown. This testimony, after long and meticulous research, was finally certified by the War Department in 1893 and Hannah Cooper, as Eugene’s widowed mother, began receiving $12 a month which continued until she died Dec. 14, 1914.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Becker Morgan Group#Aia
Cape Gazette

Persistence and talent pair nicely with restaurant success

Successful people are good at turning adversity into advantage. A good example is chef/restaurateur Kevin Reading, owner of Abbott’s on Broad Creek in Laurel, and partners with brewmaster Ryan Maloney in the Brick Works restaurants in Smyrna and Long Neck. Kevin tells me that he landed his first job at 14. It wasn’t long before he found himself managing Taboo restaurant in West Palm Beach, Fla. He’ll never forget the incident when he had to confront the head chef about unacceptably long ticket times. Some chefs (usually those who lack confidence in their abilities) make themselves unapproachable through defiance and verbal abuse. Needless to say, the confrontation (and the unthinkable possibility of the chef’s quitting) was not pleasant; Reading knew then and there that he had to be proficient at every job in the place - including the chef’s. So in 1994 he enrolled in the Culinary Arts program at The Philadelphia Restaurant School.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Democratic Committee holds Jamboree

The Sussex County Democratic Committee held its Jamboree Sept. 12 at the Cape Henlopen State Park main pavilion. Politicians from around the state made appearances to rub socially distanced elbows with their constituents from all over Delaware. The guest list included Democratic Party officeholders including Gov. John Carney, Lt. Gov....
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

YMCA branches statewide mark Welcoming Week with Sept. 18 special events

The YMCA of Delaware joins Welcoming America, other YMCAs, and organizations nationwide during Welcoming Week, Sept. 10-19, to celebrate immigrants’ contributions to communities and bring together all residents in a spirit of unity. Each year, Welcoming Week elevates the growing movement of communities that fully embrace new Americans and their contributions to the social fabric of the country. The event is an opportunity for neighbors, both immigrants and U.S.-born residents, to get to know one another and celebrate what unites people as a community.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Income producing poultry farm on 103 acres near Millsboro

Just Listed, a great income producing poultry farm on 103 acres that is conveniently located in near Millsboro with a Laurel address and within 35 minutes of Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Currently growing for Perdue, the property includes 8 chicken houses (6 are 60 x 560 with 40,000 capacity, and 2 are 40 x 500 with 23,000 capacity), manure sheds, machine sheds, 3 back-up generators, 7 wells with 3 pump houses, and all trade fixtures, equipment, and 3 tractors that are related to the poultry business. There is currently approximately 40 acres of property that is leased out for crops. This farm is currently in operation and is ready for the new owner to come in and start right away, with plenty of room for future expansion. Call for an appointment today!
MILLSBORO, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Some Mills Alumni Critical of Merger with Northeastern University

OAKLAND (KPIX) — On Tuesday, Mills College in Oakland voted to merge with Northeastern University and will now officially be known as Mills College at Northeastern University. School leaders say it was necessary for financial reasons, but some alumni think it means the end of the college’s historic mission. For most of its 169 years, Mills College has been a college for women only. But Mills President Beth Hillman said excluding half the population hasn’t been a successful business model of late. “Student haven’t sought to study at Mills in the numbers that would enable us to continue that same formulation that we...
OAKLAND, CA
Cape Gazette

John ‘Jack’ Baker, retired manager

John “Jack" Baker, 77, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, during a short hospital stay. Prior to his move to Brandywine Assisted Living in Rehoboth Beach, Jack had two careers, the first with Crane Supply, and most recently with H&S Bakery in management. He enjoyed being a “Baker” working at a bakery who did not bake.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy