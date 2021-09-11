Becker Morgan Group adds 19 staff members

Dennis Forney’s Barefootin’ article, “Carbine used at Little Bighorn makes its way to Lewes,” was full of interesting tidbits about the battle, the weapons used and the men who fought and died there. Not mentioned and not widely known about those men was that one of them was not only a native Delawarean but a son of Sussex County reared in Georgetown. And what adds intrigue and mystery to this man is the convoluted path one must take to clearly identify him. We know that his last name was Cooper. His first name is either Eugene or William. But he is buried in the mass grave at Little Bighorn National Park (see photo) as George C. Morris, a corporal who fought and died at Custer’s Last Stand with Company “I” under the command of Captain Myles Keogh. What is known through sworn testimony of his mother, Hannah Cooper, was that George C. Morris was the alias of her son Eugene L. Cooper, born July 4, 1851 in Georgetown. This testimony, after long and meticulous research, was finally certified by the War Department in 1893 and Hannah Cooper, as Eugene’s widowed mother, began receiving $12 a month which continued until she died Dec. 14, 1914.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO