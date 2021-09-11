No. 25 Auburn rolls past FCS foe Alabama State 62-0

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Demetris Robertson scored three touchdowns and Jarquez Hunter rushed for 147 yards as No. 25 Auburn raced past FCS program Alabama State 62-0 on Saturday. After a fast start in Bryan Harsin's first game as head coach last week, Auburn (2-0) was held to just one offensive touchdown and fewer than 200 yards in the first half. But the Tigers erupted for 35 points in the third quarter to pull away with ease.