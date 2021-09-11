Tchia Release Date: When is Tchia coming out for consoles and PC?
Tchia, a new open-world adventure game set in New Caledonia, was unveiled in the most recent PlayStation Showcase with a trailer and release date window. The game’s developers, Awaceb, is based in New Caledonia, a small archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, and Tchia will take a lot of inspiration from the tropical landscape. Alongside this, the devs will also incorporate local flora, fauna, cultures, music, and folklore into the game.clutchpoints.com
