Tchia Release Date: When is Tchia coming out for consoles and PC?

We all wonder what it would be like to experience the world from the perspective of other creatures. And there are plenty of games that make this happen. Tchia, an open-world adventure about taking control of animals, has gotten a brand new trailer during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. It’s got my curiosity piqued to delve deeper into the game with my own hands. The game is proudly inspired by the culture and views of the archipelago New Caledonia. It’s being both developed and published by Awaceb, which is located in New Caledonia, so we can be sure that this is an authentic experience.

