Tchia Release Date: When is Tchia coming out for consoles and PC?

By Katrina Banzali
 5 days ago
Tchia, a new open-world adventure game set in New Caledonia, was unveiled in the most recent PlayStation Showcase with a trailer and release date window. The game’s developers, Awaceb, is based in New Caledonia, a small archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, and Tchia will take a lot of inspiration from the tropical landscape. Alongside this, the devs will also incorporate local flora, fauna, cultures, music, and folklore into the game.

