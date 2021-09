No. 12 Oregon stunned No. 3 Ohio State on the road 35-28. It's the first Duck win against the Buckeyes in the two school's history. Oregon RB CJ Verdell stole the show on Saturday afternoon. Verdell had 161 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in the victory. QB Anthony Brown made timely plays for the Ducks, throwing for two touchdowns including a 14-yard strike to put Oregon up 14 points in the fourth quarter.