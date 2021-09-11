CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re your last - I think that's true on and off the field from the post-game

By OldeWahoo Joined:
 5 days ago

Remarks from Woods and Thompson. They both mentioned what a very hard worker BA is; both acknowledged his leadership and sounded like they'd run through the proverbial wall for him, too.

I don't think I have ever had a post so completely mis-interpreted.

HE IS GREAT ACC POINT GUARD AND WE DON'T WIN THE NATTY OR AT LEAST 12 GAMES SINCE THE NATTY WITHOUT HIM. HE WILL LIKELY PLAY PRO BALL IN A SECONDARY OR TERTIARY PRO LEAGUE SINCE HE IS A GREAT BASKETBALL PLAYER BUT UNDERSIZED FOR TOP LEAGUES. THE FRICKIN QUESTION...
I think that’s a judgment call

Based on game flow. But there were a number over the years at UVA that were just poor game management. Like taking a timeout with the offense inside our own one yard line and the play clock running down. I saw the exact same situation several years later at a local high school game. Play clock was running down with the offense inside it’s own 1. Bench was going crazy pointing out the play clock. The head coach just stood there with both arms in the air signaling his offense to do nothing. After the ref threw the flag and called the delay of game penalty, the coach turned around and said, “I’m not taking a timeout to save 6 inches”.
I think it is just the evolution of the game. I like a

Balanced attack also but, then again, I’m an old timer. Teams that feature a rb are becoming rare. RBs in the pro game are a dime a dozen anymore and are not highly valued unless they are good receivers or good at pass protection.
I was at that game and was yelling at the refs as the teams left the field.

There was a young woman in khaki shorts and a UVA polo on the sideline down around the 10, who I assumed was a trainer or something with the team. I tried to get her attention so she could tell the coaches, but she didn't hear me. However, I was very proud of myself when they gave us the points. LOL.
I think that roster is from last year though. He’s not on this years?

Same with Brandon Williams… I didn’t see them on the roster ** -- Wahoo_Weav 09/07/2021 08:23AM. I think that roster is from last year though. He’s not on this years? ** -- Wahoo_Weav 09/07/2021 09:39AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
I DK. I think your first read was plausible.

If they're "hyping Maledon big time," that may suggest that they're hoping -- auvergnat 09/09/2021 2:46PM. The dinosaur famous for its feint followed by a deadly long range strike** -- Hoo_ps 09/09/2021 6:16PM. Presti is taking as many wild swings possible. They are not going ... -- Blah 09/09/2021 1:09PM.
Appreciate the post, but I think when you go to a hyped in-conference

Game as a visitor, you should be ready for that or worse. I think when going to a hyped up game with a team you never play (like when we played LSU, Neb, Texas A&M, etc.) you can expect hospitable treatment, and have a memorable time. But familiarity breeds contempt, and that should have been your expectation coming to Blacksburg, honestly.
Every scholarship player who comes to uva at this point has nba dreams

Considering that we turned a 6’5” white guy who can’t dunk into a likely $100 million dollar man amongst others who were considered very unlikely to make the nba. Justin had probably outperformed his recruiting ranking to date and his floor was probably Isaiah Wilkins with a much higher ceiling.
I think his point is that Tony still has to work a lot harder than he

Should given the stature of the program. And the fact that he got his top guys in one class does not make it the new norm. We missed on a lot of guys in 19, 20, and 21. Much like the 2016 class, it takes the stars aligning with multiple players who are not only fantastic players but love Tony and our style- thus being the right fit.
I think they're overrating their offense.

I remember those bowl games very well. ruined my college winter breaks ** -- ftwuva 09/06/2021 4:57PM. We should have left the Pep Band on the field for the second half -- WanderingHoo 09/06/2021 4:13PM. Illinois will never be able to figure out UVA's quarterback whack-a-mole.. -- Chuck Taylor 09/06/2021...
Good D on that series. WFT still has a chance.

Just need a field goal. Would be nice to get a good kickoff return here ** -- UVAFan2626 09/16/2021 11:29PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Awesome post. By golly I think you nailed it. Cheers.

Two more game re-plays on the accn, tonight at 9:00 & tuesday at 4:00 pm ** -- squarerootofone 09/06/2021 5:06PM. .yeah i know. but this is also convenient if someone just wants to sit in -- squarerootofone 09/06/2021 7:38PM. Or like me tonight - only want to see the first...
.post-game quote from villanova's coach:

"Tough game for us today," shared head coach Chris McLain. "Virginia Tech fed us some humble pie. Anytime you win five straight games, you start to feel untouchable and just expect to play well. Right from the whistle, they were faster, stronger and more relentless than we were. Great teams would embrace that and say game on. We just went into a retreat mode and that's not the type of game you can drop back and bunker in."
