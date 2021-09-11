Re your last - I think that's true on and off the field from the post-game

Based on game flow. But there were a number over the years at UVA that were just poor game management. Like taking a timeout with the offense inside our own one yard line and the play clock running down. I saw the exact same situation several years later at a local high school game. Play clock was running down with the offense inside it’s own 1. Bench was going crazy pointing out the play clock. The head coach just stood there with both arms in the air signaling his offense to do nothing. After the ref threw the flag and called the delay of game penalty, the coach turned around and said, “I’m not taking a timeout to save 6 inches”.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO