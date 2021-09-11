CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Wreck near Acadiana Mall on Saturday

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYg9t_0btJN47800

KATC received reports before 3 P.M. on Saturday about a badly damaged vehicle lying in the roadway near Acadiana Mall.

The Johnston Street wreck occurred near Circle K and the Guitar Center.

Information from Lafayette Police is pending.

KATC News

Lafayette gym organizes supply drive for Ida victims

A Lafayette gym is teaching life skills through service for those affected by Ida. Throughout the month of September, Unique Health and Fitness's owner and coach, Damon Vincent, says his gym has been preparing to give back to the communities devastated by the historic storm.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

I-10 W closed in Ramah due to crash

I-10 West is closed at LA 3000 (Ramah) due to a crash. Congestion has reached five miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. For updates on traffic conditions and alternate routes, visit 511la.org .
RAMAH, LA
KATC News

NTSB opens accident docket for Lafayette plane crash

LAFAYETTE, La. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its accident docket regarding the deadly 2019 plane crash in Lafayette. The docket includes more than 300 pages of materials, including a weather study, witness reports, a Lafayette Police Department report excerpt, operational reports, and more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

La State Police: Houma Police Officer killed in vehicular crash

A Houma Police Department patrolman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning shortly before 6:00 A.M. Louisiana State Police Troop C say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA 648 (Percy Brown Road) just east of the intersection with Audubon Avenue in Terrebonne Parish that claimed the life of 21-year-old Austin Bush of Houma.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

LUS crews working to get the lights on in Houma

Lafayette Utilities System workers have been working in Houma to restore power to survivors of Hurricane Ida. They, along with aids from across the country, have come to help as part of the "mutual aid" system set up by utilities in the U.S.
HOUMA, LA
KATC News

Nicholas brings severe flooding to Evangeline Parish

Weather reports may only show Nicholas to be meandering around Acadiana at this point, but many areas of Evangeline Parish are still dealing with his effects. Hayley Johnson told KATC her family has lived on the same property along Opelousas Rd. in Ville Platte her whole life. She said she loves where she lives. What she doesn't love? Having to wade through knee-high water just to walk into her front door.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving assault

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a suspect involved in the beating of an Opelousas man who suffers from a mental illness. On August 11, 2021, just before 7:00 P.M., officers with the Opelousas Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Jefferson Street for a male victim lying on the side of the roadway. The victim was found to be unconscious and had visible head injuries, according to police. The incident was captured on surveillance video. The video is grainy, but officers did notice that several vehicles passed by during and after the beating.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

