Crash Investigation - South Locust Street

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a crash that occurred on 09/11/2021 at 10:30 AM at the intersection of South Locust Street & South Plum Street. A vehicle driven by Robert G. WEAVER, age 77, of Lititz, entered into the intersection into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by Sue A. SCHNEIDER, age 65, of Lititz. No injuries were reported that required ambulance transportation for hospital-based care, but SCHNEIDER's vehicle required towing. Summary traffic citations were filed against WEAVER, alleging a violation of the PA Vehicle Code, section titled Duties at Stop Signs, and against SCHEINDER, alleging a violation of the PA Vehicle Code, section titled Registration and Certificate of Title Required. Both WEAVER and SCHNEIDER have been summoned to respond to District Court.