CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lititz, PA

Crash Investigation - South Locust Street

crimewatchpa.com
 7 days ago

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a crash that occurred on 09/11/2021 at 10:30 AM at the intersection of South Locust Street & South Plum Street. A vehicle driven by Robert G. WEAVER, age 77, of Lititz, entered into the intersection into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by Sue A. SCHNEIDER, age 65, of Lititz. No injuries were reported that required ambulance transportation for hospital-based care, but SCHNEIDER's vehicle required towing. Summary traffic citations were filed against WEAVER, alleging a violation of the PA Vehicle Code, section titled Duties at Stop Signs, and against SCHEINDER, alleging a violation of the PA Vehicle Code, section titled Registration and Certificate of Title Required. Both WEAVER and SCHNEIDER have been summoned to respond to District Court.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Lititz, PA
Traffic
Lititz, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lititz, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locust#Traffic Accident#Lititz Borough#Scheinder#District Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy