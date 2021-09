Our team is diligently working to keep up with trends in the crypto markets. Keep up to date on the latest news and up-and-coming coins. Bitcoin is often called the best investment of the decade, and for good reason. Many people believe it to be one of the greatest innovations in finance. You might think that such an impactful invention would be extremely complex, but it’s not. It arose at a tumultuous time for the United States and much of the world, 2008. Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous founder of Bitcoin, released the now infamous Bitcoin Whitepaper in the middle of the financial crisis. He proposed a new system with no central authority to lord it over everyone else. He didn’t want to include banks and other financial middlemen in transactions they had no business taking a part of. So, he created Bitcoin, an electronic cash system (or cryptocurrency) using peer-to-peer technology.

