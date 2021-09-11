Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade & Fort Greene Great PUPkin Parade Are Back On For 2021
The annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade may or may not be happening this year, depending on some funding issues, but at least two other beloved NYC Halloween traditions have announced they are returning: the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade and the Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest in Fort Greene. As with many cultural events in 2020, both dog parades ended up going all-virtual last year due to the pandemic.gothamist.com
