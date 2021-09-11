The Smash and Grab: 4 Teams With Elite Hitting Opportunities in Week 25
One thing I have learned in my journey in fantasy baseball is that volume is key -- especially in hitting. In standard rotisserie leagues, only one category is ratio-based (batting average), which allows us to maximize at-bats and plate appearances to rack up those counting statistics in runs, home runs, runs batted in, and stolen bases. And as simplistic as the approach seems, the best fantasy players find ways to garner as many shots as possible -- via volume.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0