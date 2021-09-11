CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Smash and Grab: 4 Teams With Elite Hitting Opportunities in Week 25

By Josh Shepardson
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing I have learned in my journey in fantasy baseball is that volume is key -- especially in hitting. In standard rotisserie leagues, only one category is ratio-based (batting average), which allows us to maximize at-bats and plate appearances to rack up those counting statistics in runs, home runs, runs batted in, and stolen bases. And as simplistic as the approach seems, the best fantasy players find ways to garner as many shots as possible -- via volume.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
NW Florida Daily News

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays (89-55) meet the Toronto Blue Jays (81-63) Tuesday for the second game of their three-game set at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Rays vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Rays...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Wade Miley
dallassun.com

Astros activate Zack Greinke from IL to start vs. Rangers

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Zack Greinke from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers. Greinke was placed on the COVID-19 IL on Aug. 31 after testing positive for the virus. Greinke, who is 11-5 with a 3.66 ERA in 27 starts, last pitched...
MLB
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 9/14/21

This looks like a slate where we can probably get away with a fairly tight core at pitcher, particularly with only one arm exceeding $10,000 tonight. The very top stacking matchups are also somewhat concentrated for a 12-game slate, but with this being baseball, we know it's never quite that simple on any given night.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros insider: Zack Greinke eyes solutions after rocky return

ARLINGTON — Zack Greinke can’t get righthanded hitters out and is more prone to the home run ball than at any point in his 18-year major league career. He allowed a season-high seven earned runs to one of the sport’s worst lineups Tuesday. He wondered why the coaching staff allowed him to see the Texas Rangers a third time after apparently informing him otherwise.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#San Diego Padres#San Francisco Giants#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Detroit Tigers#Iso#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Los Angeles Dodgers#Reds
numberfire.com

Astros' Aledmys Diaz batting second on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Carlos Correa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 13.4 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MLB
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/14/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Thursday 9/16/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy